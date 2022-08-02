Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
Greene County Supervisors Discuss Cost Estimates for New Jail
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board discussed cost estimates for a new county jail with engineering firm ISG. The $12,032,000 facility would include 20 cells, four holding rooms, a Sally Port for prisoner intake, along with other furniture and interior items, site construction with underground utilities and a 15-percent contingency fund for the jail to be located south of the current law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The Board is expected to continue discussions with Northland Securities about getting the proposed project ready for a public vote in November.
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Will Look At Financing For Communication System
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval financing for the communications system and dispatch radio console and a proposed form of engagement letter. Also, the Supervisors will consider for approval a Guthrie Center Communications Block Time Agreement and a 2022 Homestead Tax Credit Applications.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/3/2022)-Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield, along with Board of Trustee Chair Jim Schleisman and member Bill Raney talk about the recent announcement to close Long Term Care. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway
We discuss the new open enrollment policy, no free school lunch’s going forward and much more with Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway.
Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday
Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 2
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson continues his conversation about the William Wagner materials the county has as well as the county rebranding and courthouse renovations.
Adel Public Library Camp87
The Adel Public Library will be wrapping up the summer reading program tomorrow with a fun event. The public is invited to come out to the library between 4-5:30 p.m. to join a camp-themed party to celebrate the end of summer reading. There is no registration required and everyone is welcome to attend the come and go program.
A Burn Ban is Issued For Adair County
An open burn ban has been issued for Adair County. as of Wednesday . The State Fire Marshal’s Office issued the open burn ban following requests from Guthrie and Adair County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf. Kempf made the request after consulting the fire chiefs in the respective communities of Adair County.
Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce Announces July Yard Of The Month
The Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club recently announced the July Yard Of The Month. Chamber President Shannon Neff-Muell says that the yard of the month winner went to Del and Sharon Wedemeyer. Neff-Muell states that the yard of the month initiative continues to spruce up Guthrie Center.
Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households
The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
Bock Family Foundation Fall Grant Cycle
A local foundation that gives grants out each year to Dallas County organizations has just opened up its next grant cycle. The Bock Family Foundation is a nonprofit group for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes and projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the four northwest townships of Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Perry Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Night In Perry
The Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire Wednesday night. According to the Perry Police Department the Perry Fire Department responded to a call for a reported structure fire at approximately 8:08 p.m. at 1715 Sixth Street in Perry. There were no injuries reported from the incident.
