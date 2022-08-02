University of Florida engineers are researching how technology is impacting marginalized communities

Read on www.wcjb.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
WCJB
Pilot program to help fight Florida’s opioid crisis will expand across the state including Marion County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pilot program to fight the opioid crisis in Florida is expanding to Marion County and several other communities in the state. The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Program of core is an addiction care network. It was tested in Palm Beach County for almost two years and...
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: FGC welcomes new students, FDOT prepares to build roundabout
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is hosting a one-stop enrollment day on Thursday and the Florida Department of Transportation is changing traffic patterns on a major road. FGC Enrollment Day. The Fall 2022 One-Stop Enrollment Day event at FGC is aimed at helping prospective students do everything...
WCJB
NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are returning to school in the coming weeks and many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events to prepare students for back to school. Back-to-School Events:. Waldo: Backpack and supply giveaway, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo Community Center, 13558...
WCJB
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
WCJB
GRU temporarily waives late fees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is temporarily waiving late fees to help lessen the burden of higher utility bills. The utility provider won’t charge late fees through September. GRU officials say customers’ bills are higher because of an increase in the price of natural gas, and because...
WCJB
Northern Turnpike Extension Project paused by FDOT
OCOEE, Fla. (WCJB) - After opposition from residents in multiple North Central Florida counties, the Florida Department of Transportation will not pursue the project to extend the Florida Turnpike. The department studied four potential routes for the Northern Turnpike Extension Project. FDOT officials determined all of the routes had concerns...
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue will hold signs at intersections to remind drivers school starts on August 10
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville emergency responders will hold signs at several intersections reminding drivers school starts next week. As school is set to start back up on August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue Encourages everyone to put safety first. On Thursday, they will target the Williams Elementary area from 7...
WCJB
‘We’re taking safety very seriously’: ASO hosts active shooter training
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first day of school just one week away, Alachua County deputies say school safety is one of their top priorities. Deputies are conducted active shooter training at the old Myra Terwilliger elementary school. Alachua County Sherrifs’ office has been doing active shooter training since...
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners pass plan to end exclusive single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A controversial plan to end exclusionary zoning throughout the City of Gainesville was approved by city commissioners moments before midnight on Thursday. All three of the items on the agenda related to the effort to change much of the city’s single-family zoning to allow for multi-family...
WCJB
MCPS announces 52 schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools is making sure no students go hungry while at school in the district. Students at 52 school locations will get free breakfast and lunch in Marion County. No application is required for the free meals. The program is part of the Community...
WCJB
UF extends the contract of track and field coach Mike Holloway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading Florida to three national championships this past school year, Gator track and field coach Mike Holloway has signed a contract extension that will keep him at UF for the next 10 years. The deal places Holloway among the highest-paid coaches in collegiate track and field...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Bak, Skool, Danity Dave, and Hope
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have the chin scratch love Bak. This little kitty is the perfect cuddle buddy and would love to find a forever home. Next, we have...
WCJB
Marion County Commission district 4 race features three republican candidates
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s primary election is just over two weeks away. On the ballot in Marion County are three Republicans vying for the county commission district four seat. First on the ballot is general contractor Keith Poole. On his campaign website, he describes himself as an “American...
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidate Gary Gordon says community activism is key in one-on-one interview
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gary Gordon was a Gainesville City Commissioner in 1983, then elected mayor by that commission in 1985. He said that experience distinguishes him from the eight other candidates in the mayoral race. Gordon said he was a community activist before being elected in the 19-80s and said...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala’s dominant public school has a history of turning out FBS-level talent, and has won 27 of its last 30 games against Marion County opponents. But the Vanguard Knights still have an axe to grind. “It’s the same formula basically, you put in the work, and...
WCJB
Gators open fall camp on Wednesday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators are almost a month away from kicking off the 2022 season at home against Utah. And with UF about to start fall camp, it’s apparent some of the most common words you’ll hear around the Gators are discipline, accountability, and consequences. Florida...
WCJB
Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s proposed ban on single-family housing drew criticism from a different quarter today; Porter’s Quarters. People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” said more than half of the city’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes after tomorrow’s decision. Some residents said...
