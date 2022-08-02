ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Geo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $84.2 million, or 69 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $53.7 million, or 37 cents per share.

The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $588.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $561.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Geo Group expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 55 cents to 57 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.40 to $2.46 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Steel Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Friday reported earnings of $92.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.03 per share. The diversified industrial company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Western Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Western Digital Corp. (WDC) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $301 million. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share. The results topped Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

International Tower: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) on Friday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Meridian Bioscience: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) on Friday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 17 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

E.W. Scripps: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported profit of $41.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. The television and radio company posted revenue of $594.5 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Qurate Retail: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Friday reported profit of $203 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share. The online commerce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Geo Group Inc#The Boca Raton#Reit#Automated Insights#Geo
The Associated Press

Tutor Perini: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) _ Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Friday reported a loss of $63 million in its second quarter. The Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. The construction company posted revenue of $861 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

MoneyGram: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $3.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $122 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Gates Industrial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $53.1 million. The Denver-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share. The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Associated Press

AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.2 million. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Orthofix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) _ Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Friday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share. The medical device maker...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

American Axle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $22.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ruth’s Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) _ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $10.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Winter Park, Florida-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share. The results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

AMC Networks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.4 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.06 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Century Casinos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) _ Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Gray Television: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. The broadcast television company posted revenue of $868 million in the period. For the current quarter ending in October, Gray Television...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Cinemark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $73.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 17 cents per share. The results exceeded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy