Sequans: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLOMBES, France (AP) _ Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $14.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQNS

