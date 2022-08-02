ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minburn, IA

raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes

With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension

Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare

The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers

With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday

Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson

One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
JEFFERSON, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
dmcityview.com

The business of CBD and THC

Lacie Navin’s father struggled with fibromyalgia for years. Pain and sleep medications continued to pile on top of each other until a family friend introduced them to cannabidiol (CBD). Her father tried a topical pain cream and a tincture. “In four months’ time, he ended up weaning off of...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday

This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
JEFFERSON, IA

