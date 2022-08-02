ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CorVel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $16.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 94 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $176.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL

