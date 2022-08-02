ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsquare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $127 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $480 million.

