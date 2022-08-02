ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Logitech is making a mystery gaming handheld — and it supports Xbox Cloud Gaming

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 3 days ago
laptopmag.com

Astro Slide 5G review: Keyboards on phones are back

The Astro Slide 5G stands out from modern smartphones by adding a built-in, backlit mechanical keyboard that’s a dream to use, but it can’t escape the downfalls of its average specs — especially at its flagship price. Pros. +. Fantastic keyboard. +. Stellar 6.39-inch AMOLED display. +
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Among Us VR beta signups just went live — here’s how to play early

Among Us VR is giving fans the opportunity to call emergency meetings with crewmates — or viciously kill them — while wearing a VR headset that transports them into an immersive, ill-fated spaceship. At the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, we discovered that Among Us VR will roll out...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Three years down the drain: Blizzard cancels mobile WoW spin-off

Blizzard and NetEase have reportedly canceled a World of Warcraft spin-off that would have been released on mobile devices, according to a Bloomberg report. The report suggests that the game was three years in development, and NetEase had more than 100 developers dedicated to creating content for the game. However, this team has been disbanded and most of them were laid off, although some were able to transfer within the company.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 color options leaked — say goodbye to a popular choice

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are gearing up for an expected September launch, and a new leak is teasing what color options we can expect the iPhone 14 lineup to come in. Apparently, Apple is ditching a popular choice. According to Apple leaker Jioriku on Twitter (via NotebookCheck),...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Alienware m15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop falls to $1,499 for the first time

The Ryzen-charged Alienware m15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop just hit its lowest price yet. Thanks to Dell's clearance sale, you can pick up this powerful gaming machine for less. During the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,499 (opens in new tab). Previously $2,429, that's a handsome discount of $930. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals in town.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
laptopmag.com

This Google search trick just got an upgrade — here's how to use it

Google search is the easiest way to look up anything you're looking for, but you can also narrow down your search by looking up specific terms with quotes. Now, Google has made googling even better. Using quotes on words or phrases when searching for something specific is a fantastic way...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Two Point Campus review: A management sim that’ll test your patience

This fun, whimsical management sim does all that it says it will while also being a lot more. There’s a depth to Two Point Campus that will have you questioning your own decisions and learning a lot about yourself. Today's best SEGA Two Point Campus deals. (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Insta360 Link webcam review: Astounding image and innovation

The Insta360 Link webcam isn't cheap at $299, but the 4K resolution, large sensor, and built-in 3-axis gimbal allow it to deliver results that blow the competition out of the water. Pros. +. Outstanding video and stills. +. Excellent low-light performance. +. Smooth AI-tracking and autofocus. +. Dual noise-cancelling mics.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

iPadOS 16 release date reportedly delayed by a month — here's why

We expected a September release date for the iPadOS 16, but according to a new Bloomberg report, Apple tablet owners must wait longer than usual. The next major iPad update will likely roll out in October, resulting in a month-long delay. Interestingly, this new timeline reportedly narrows the gap between...
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Back-to-school tablet deal drops Lenovo 10e Chromebook to just $99

Lenovo back-to-school doorbuster deals slash up to 70% off select tablets. Don't want to spend a small fortune on a portable slate? Lenovo is your ticket to big savings. As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet for just $99 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "10ETABLET". That's $235 off its original price and just $10 shy of its lowest price ever. Out of all the tablet deals we've tracked this year, this is among the best.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

HP Pavilion Laptop 15 sheds $350 in HP back to school sale

HP's back to school sale continues to roll out deep discounts on its top-rated laptops. Students, teachers and anyone else looking to upgrade their laptop will benefit from HP's savings event. As part of the sale, the HP Pavilion 15 is now at $659 (opens in new tab). Apply coupon...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

M1 MacBook Air is back at its lowest ever price — Get $150 off!

The M1 MacBook Air is back at its lowest ever price of 2022 — just $849 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)!. Now that Apple's M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro are unveiled, price cuts on existing M1 MacBooks were always inevitable. But not even we were expecting to see a price as low as this.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Apple TV 4K falls to $119 — includes freebies

Apple TV 4K delivers a true cinema-like viewing experience with 4K HDR and room-filling Dolby Atmos sound. If you want the best streaming device to replace cable, this deal is just for you. Right now, you can get the 32GB Apple TV 4K Streaming Device for $119 (opens in new...
ELECTRONICS

