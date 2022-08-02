Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing
We discuss with the spokeswomen Mary Porter about the Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing that takes place on August 5 and 6th.
City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare
The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/3/2022)-Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center CEO Chad Butterfield, along with Board of Trustee Chair Jim Schleisman and member Bill Raney talk about the recent announcement to close Long Term Care. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
Greene County Historical Society to Host Pair of Programs
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a pair of programs later this week. The regular monthly event that happens the first Friday of the month will take place at the United Methodist Church in Grand Junction. Attendees will challenge the historical society’s “Trivia Team” with questions about local history starting at 12:45pm. The three person team of the historical society executive director Roger Aegerter and board members Nancy Hanaman and Chuck Offenburger are undefeated at 1-0 after taking down Greene County Farm Bureau members at their annual picnic last year.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve A New Logo
Recently, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a new logo for Dallas County. At a recent meeting on July 19th the Board approved the new logo that will be used to rebrand the county and Supervisor Mark Hanson says it’s not unusual for organizations involved with corporate activity to have some sort of brand and the new logo will help make things more uniformed.
Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday
Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households
The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield
Celebration of Life for Ina J. Hansen, 79, of Greenfield, are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 2
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson continues his conversation about the William Wagner materials the county has as well as the county rebranding and courthouse renovations.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
Adel Public Library Camp87
The Adel Public Library will be wrapping up the summer reading program tomorrow with a fun event. The public is invited to come out to the library between 4-5:30 p.m. to join a camp-themed party to celebrate the end of summer reading. There is no registration required and everyone is welcome to attend the come and go program.
