Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home

Read on news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Woman in an apartment on San Antonio’s West side hit by bullets fired from outside the building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is in the hospital after she was shot while inside her apartment. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of San Lino Walk at around 3 A.M. The victim and a man were in the apartment...
KSAT 12
Woman in West Side apartment struck twice by gunfire outside building, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 120 block of San Lino Walk, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
KSAT 12
Man killed during altercation in South Side parking lot identified by authorities
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation on Sunday morning. Luis Enrique Flores was shot multiple times around 3 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4900 block of South Flores Street, near Beatrice Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies searching for two suspects who stole an ATM machine and drove off
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects who stole an ATM machine. Deputies were called out just after 5 a.m. Friday, July 29, to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. According to the deputies,...
news4sanantonio.com
Police: Man who used lighter to kill spider starts 60-acre wildfire
Police in Springville, Utah says a man using a lighter to try to kill a spider, sparked a 60-acre wildfire. 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin was arrested Monday for investigation of reckless burning. Jail records show he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The fire...
San Antonio Current
Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police
The standoff between police and a 34-year-old armed suspect who holed up inside a Northwest San Antonio auto dealership ended peacefully Monday afternoon with the man taken into custody. The suspect surrendered after negotiators were called to the scene at Red McCombs Superior Hyundai, where he closed himself in a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen mail
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after being stopped with several hundred pieces of stolen identifying documents. The arrest happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Jackson Keller Road. After pulling the vehicle over for a traffic violation, officers discovered more than a...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
Fatal accident reported at I-35 and Evans Road on the northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — The southbound lanes of I-35 at Evans road in Selma are closed after a fatal accident, officials said. The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that someone was killed in the accident. The crash was first reported around 8:45 a.m. The accident is causing a massive traffic...
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
Comments / 0