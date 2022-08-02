ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said.

According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.

Crews gave the girl pain medicine as they worked over an hour to take apart the mechanism and free her hand, officials told the Register. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to KTLA.

Officials did not specify the type or severity of the girl’s injuries; however, crews said the girl was in stable condition during the rescue, KTLA reported.

