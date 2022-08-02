ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KISS 104.1

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York

By Traci Taylor
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 7

Related
101.5 WPDH

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Missing Kids#Upstate New York
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Animal Sanctuary Owner Arrested for Cow-Related Grand Larceny

A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested for Grand Larceny earlier this week after refusing to return cows that had wandered off from a nearby farm. According to Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today, the president and founder of Asha's Farm Sanctuary, Tracy Murphy, was arrested Tuesday for refusing to return two cows that wandered off McKee Farm, owned by Scott Gregson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Gun Seizures Up 104% From 2021 to 2022

In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police reported an increase of 104% in gun seizures from 2021 to 2022. New York State Police have seized 795 guns in 2022 as compared to 389 guns in 2021 and in total, 3,166 guns have been reported by all law enforcement agencies as compared to 2,181 during the same period last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
MALONE, NY
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
KISS 104.1

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
KISS 104.1

The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State

We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
POLITICS
MedicalXpress

New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history

Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy