HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
New York Animal Sanctuary Owner Arrested for Cow-Related Grand Larceny
A New York animal sanctuary owner was arrested for Grand Larceny earlier this week after refusing to return cows that had wandered off from a nearby farm. According to Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today, the president and founder of Asha's Farm Sanctuary, Tracy Murphy, was arrested Tuesday for refusing to return two cows that wandered off McKee Farm, owned by Scott Gregson.
These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
NY woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
New York Gun Seizures Up 104% From 2021 to 2022
In a press release on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police reported an increase of 104% in gun seizures from 2021 to 2022. New York State Police have seized 795 guns in 2022 as compared to 389 guns in 2021 and in total, 3,166 guns have been reported by all law enforcement agencies as compared to 2,181 during the same period last year.
The Worst Place to Visit In New York State
New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
Shots Reportedly Fired, Guns Taken in Dickinson Home Robbery
Several gunshots are said to have been fired and dozens of weapons may have been stolen in a home invasion in the town of Dickinson. New York State Police have released little information about last weekend's incident that happened about five blocks from where 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was fatally shot last April.
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WCAX
Health officials warn New Yorkers about rabies
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County Public Health is reporting its first case of rabies this season in a bat found in a Malone home. This, after two rabid gray foxes were encountered in nearby Essex County, in June and July. Health officials remind residents to make sure their pets...
NBC New York
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
The 4 Most Popular Cars In New York State
We all remember when we got our first car. It's always one of the best moments of our life. My first vehicle was a 2005 Toyota Corolla and while it was used and wasn't exactly a perfect vehicle, it was mine and for a single person, it was perfect for me at that moment in time.
MedicalXpress
New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history
Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
