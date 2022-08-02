Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home

Read on praise933.com
Related
4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches
Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Praise 93.3
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Here’s How Alabamians Can Get Paid to Take Retro Beach Trips
I’m such a water girl. A pool, lake, and especially the beach, I’m there. The Beach … for free! Say less, my bag is packed. Hotels.com is hosting a contest where you can become their “Retro Beach Motelier.” This perfect gig comes with lots of perks like a “$10K stipend to travel back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA – like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami – and a $5K “salary” to spend on classic beachside snacks.”
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Alabama’s Christopher Bell Releases “Rise Above & Worship”
Christopher Bell has released a new release entitled "Rise Above & Worship" in July 2022 made up of nine tracks. He was recently featured on FOX 6 WBRC in Birmingham. Bell has a talent that can minister through guitar like none other. Christopher Jermaine Bell, aka the "Inspirational Guitarist" is...
Alabama Family Terrified After Masked Men Try To Enter Their Home
Madeline Wise and her family experienced something all of us pray never happens to our families. Madeline and her husband have two small children. I couldn't imagine what was going through their heads while all of this was happening. Madeline Wise posted on Facebook about the family scare in the...
WOW! Incredible Video Of Plane Crashing Into Smith Lake, Alabama
We were out at Smith Lake Saturday, And we look up and a plane is going down right in front of us. The Cullman Daily posted on Facebook. "JUST NOW: A plane has landed on Smith Lake in front of Major Miller’s. Currently, we cannot confirm if it was...
6 Alabama Cities Made the Top 100 For Highest STD Rates.
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Alabama Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Joe Biden
Back in 1981, a man by the name of John Hinckley Jr attempted to take the life of President Ronald Regan. At the age of 25, Hinckley fired shots that ended up puncturing the lung of President Regan almost killing him. Hinckley said in an interview with ABC News,. "I'm...
VIDEO: Amazing Hidden Gems In Alabama You Must See
I have lived in Alabama, off and on, since 1988. I thought I knew about every cool spot in the state worth checking out. Yet, I was blown away by a spot that I had never heard about until 2022. It also caught my eye after blowing up on social...
Alabama’s Most Paranormal Place Isn’t Where You Think
Have you ever spotted something unusual in Alabama? Something that seemed beyond the normal, supernatural, so to speak?. Well, it turns out maybe you weren't crazy because there are some real supernatural cities in Alabama. As a matter of fact, we found the most supernatural city in Alabama. The cities...
Praise 93.3
Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
Comments / 2