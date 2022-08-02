ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $53.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.8 million.

Apollo Investment shares have fallen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AINV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AINV

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

