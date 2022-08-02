Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Continues Discussions Of EMS Advisory Council
The Guthrie County Supervisors continued to discuss making the emergency medical services an Essential Service Resolution draft at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board moved forward with having the county attorney review the proposed way to appoint members to the EMS Advisory Council which would be coordinated with the emergency medical services in the county.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
Greene County Supervisors Discuss Cost Estimates for New Jail
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board discussed cost estimates for a new county jail with engineering firm ISG. The $12,032,000 facility would include 20 cells, four holding rooms, a Sally Port for prisoner intake, along with other furniture and interior items, site construction with underground utilities and a 15-percent contingency fund for the jail to be located south of the current law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The Board is expected to continue discussions with Northland Securities about getting the proposed project ready for a public vote in November.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway
We discuss the new open enrollment policy, no free school lunch’s going forward and much more with Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve A New Logo
Recently, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a new logo for Dallas County. At a recent meeting on July 19th the Board approved the new logo that will be used to rebrand the county and Supervisor Mark Hanson says it’s not unusual for organizations involved with corporate activity to have some sort of brand and the new logo will help make things more uniformed.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
ADM Superintendent Talks Open Enrollment Changes
With the passage of Iowa House File 2589, families can now open enroll their children at any time during the year and one local superintendent talks about how they will handle it. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe says the March 1st deadline is gone for students in grades 1st through 12th...
Let’s Talk Dallas County Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson Part 2
Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson continues his conversation about the William Wagner materials the county has as well as the county rebranding and courthouse renovations.
Adel Public Library Camp87
The Adel Public Library will be wrapping up the summer reading program tomorrow with a fun event. The public is invited to come out to the library between 4-5:30 p.m. to join a camp-themed party to celebrate the end of summer reading. There is no registration required and everyone is welcome to attend the come and go program.
Reminder: Perry Chamber To Host Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Tomorrow
The Perry Chamber of Commerce will be hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for new businesses in the community tomorrow. The two ribbon cuttings will include the new Kwik Star location along First Street in Perry at 11 a.m. and the second ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m. for the Blonde Sisters Boutique which is on Second Street in downtown Perry.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 4, 2022
Richmond Wright, age 22, 2462 NW 152nd St, Clive, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled Or Revoked. Marvin Sarseno, age 20, 1814 Estella St, Perry, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an...
Adair County Public Health Encouraging Those To Stay Cool Today
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area is supposed to feel temperatures in the triple digits today and the Adair County Public Health is encouraging those outside to take precautions. Director Stephanie Claussen says that with these extreme hot temperatures people need to be drinking more water than usual along with...
Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households
The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
Bock Family Foundation Fall Grant Cycle
A local foundation that gives grants out each year to Dallas County organizations has just opened up its next grant cycle. The Bock Family Foundation is a nonprofit group for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes and projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the four northwest townships of Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington.
Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce Announces July Yard Of The Month
The Guthrie Center Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club recently announced the July Yard Of The Month. Chamber President Shannon Neff-Muell says that the yard of the month winner went to Del and Sharon Wedemeyer. Neff-Muell states that the yard of the month initiative continues to spruce up Guthrie Center.
Greene County Historical Society to Host Pair of Programs
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting a pair of programs later this week. The regular monthly event that happens the first Friday of the month will take place at the United Methodist Church in Grand Junction. Attendees will challenge the historical society’s “Trivia Team” with questions about local history starting at 12:45pm. The three person team of the historical society executive director Roger Aegerter and board members Nancy Hanaman and Chuck Offenburger are undefeated at 1-0 after taking down Greene County Farm Bureau members at their annual picnic last year.
