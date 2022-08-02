Northwest Arkansas celebrating National Night Out Aug. 2

Read on www.4029tv.com
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
Bella Vista, Springdale, Fayetteville police to host National Night Out
The City of Bella Vista announced the city police department will be holding the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
KHBS
Arkansas Back to School Guide: What you need to know before students return to class
It's almost time for Arkansas students to head back to the classroom. 40/29 News is your back-to-school headquarters, keeping you updated as students return to class. Below is a look at what you'll need to know as school starts back up in Arkansas. Drive Safely. Students will start walking to...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
5newsonline.com
Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Four Arkansas teacher of the year semi-finalists named
Four named for Teacher of the Year semi-finals.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Steve Martin and Martin Short cancel Arkansas comedy show
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The iconic comedy duo that was slated to perform in North Little Rock on Sept. 23 announced online that they will be canceling their stop in Arkansas. The cancelation was confirmed by Simmons Bank Arena online, but we have not received an explanation as to what caused the show to get canceled.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ announces music lineup
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ recently announced the live music lineup for the 2022 rally that will be taking place in Rogers at the beginning of October. The 2022 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally will be taking place Oct. 5-8 in Rogers after moving it from Fayetteville for the first time in over 20 years. The music acts will be performing at the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers.
Retired Springdale teachers ask graduates for donations to help current teachers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Leecie Henson is a retired teacher who taught for 16 years at Springdale High School. She, along with a group of retired teachers, has asked for donations from graduates of the school. Henson believes it's important to show teachers that they have support, especially after the pandemic caused changes to the district.
KHBS
Fort Smith water plant problems prompt conservation rules
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is asking people who live there to conserve water after crews shut down a treatment plant for repairs. The city is asking people to take the following steps:. No person shall use water to such an extent as to allow water to escape...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Company bringing fiber-optic internet to River Valley
A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.
KHBS
Fort Smith police find woman dead in creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A woman died in Fort Smith after a police call Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Someone called police from a retailer at about 4 p.m., reporting a woman in crisis. The woman ran from the area. When police arrived, they found her dead in Mill...
