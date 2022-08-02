ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QF1zM_0h1YCFiL00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen was injured in an apparent accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eastern Avenue SE near the intersection of Hall Street SE.

Investigators believe a teen boy accidentally shot his teenage sister. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that the police department said are not considered to be life-threatening.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Mix 95.7FM

Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Man exposes himself in GRCC Parking Ramp A

Grand Rapids Community College Campus Police sent out a public safety advisory on Aug. 2 alerting GRCC students and staff about a man who reportedly exposed himself in a campus parking ramp. Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, GRCC police received a report of a man exposing himself in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
WWMTCw

Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy