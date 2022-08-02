GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen was injured in an apparent accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eastern Avenue SE near the intersection of Hall Street SE.
Investigators believe a teen boy accidentally shot his teenage sister. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that the police department said are not considered to be life-threatening.
It’s unknown what led to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0