Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Construction complete on Mt. Juliet overpass, improving traffic
After over eight years in the making, the construction along the Mt. Juliet bridge that crosses Interstate 40 is officially complete with seven lanes across the overpass.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet resident Irene Corrow turns 100
Mt. Juliet resident Irene A. (Brien) Corrow turned 100 years old this week. She was born on Aug. 2, 1922, in Newport, Vt., to Lena and Cliff Brien. She is the oldest of 11 children of which three others survive. Corrow attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, with classes taught in French by French nuns. French was spoken at home and was her first language.
TN Election Day information: sites, candidates, timelines
It's Election time again in Tennessee, and polling places open at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Voters will each cast a ballot for the state and federal primary, and the state and county general election.
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wilsonpost.com
Ogles leads hotly-contested GOP race in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Police Release After-Action Report of Police Response in Regards to Last Week’s Protest Activity at 5002 Crossing Circle
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – On Tuesday, July 26, and continuing through Friday, July 29, 2022, a series of protests took place at 5002 Crossing Circle, Providence Pavilion. The Mt. Juliet Police Department maintained a presence throughout the protest activity, and the after-action report of the police response is contained in this release.
tbinewsroom.com
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
WSMV
Tennessee Department of Safety reminds residents of ID requirement change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is reminding Tennesseans federal identification requirements change in nine months. On May 3, all persons must have a REAL ID licenses to access certain federal facilities, military bases and board commercial flights within the United States, according to the safety department.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric halts disconnections, erases late fees throughout August amid continued heat wave, rising TVA fuel costs
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider. “The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of...
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
wkms.org
Meet the three Tennessee Democrats who want to take on incumbent Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since Phil Bredesen in 2006. But, this year, there are three Democrats hoping to change that. If they win the primary election on Thursday, they’ll go on to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee this fall. Dr. Jason Martin. Over the weekend,...
Mt. Juliet women's clinic files restraining order against 10 after threats
A federal judge has declared a temporary restraining order against 10 people for allegedly threatening those at a women's healthcare clinic in Mt. Juliet.
Tennessee rolls out new text option to report voter fraud
Text ‘TN’ to 45995 and you’ll receive a link that sends you to the Tennessee voter fraud text hotline. It's the latest measure in the fight against voter fraud.
wilsonpost.com
Nine Republicans battle for 5th Congressional District seat in Thursday's Tennessee primary
(The Center Square) — As Tennessee's primary election approaches on Thursday, one of the state's most interesting contested races is likely the 5th congressional primary for the newly drawn seat. Nine Republican candidates are on the ballot to face Democrat Heidi Campbell on Nov. 8 in the General Election.
wilsonpost.com
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas.
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
themoorecountynews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
