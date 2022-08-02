ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Juliet resident Irene Corrow turns 100

Mt. Juliet resident Irene A. (Brien) Corrow turned 100 years old this week. She was born on Aug. 2, 1922, in Newport, Vt., to Lena and Cliff Brien. She is the oldest of 11 children of which three others survive. Corrow attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, with classes taught in French by French nuns. French was spoken at home and was her first language.
