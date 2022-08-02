ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Rumours: Daniel Ricciardo Could Be Moving To Alpine As Fernando Alonso Moves To Aston Martin

It’s F1 silly season once again, and after Fernando Alonso’s surprise move from Alpine to Aston Martin, French media has shocked us once again with rumours that Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo could be taking Alonso’s spot. The driver market didn’t disappoint when it was revealed that the four-time champion Sebastian Vettel would be retiring. While […] The post F1 Rumours: Daniel Ricciardo Could Be Moving To Alpine As Fernando Alonso Moves To Aston Martin appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update

Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are still ‘lacking’ despite upturn in form

Alex Albon has signed on for a second season and more at Williams as the saga of where Oscar Piastri ends up in Formula 1 next year rumbles on.Albon, 26, joined the Oxford-based team at the start of 2022 having been dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 and spending last year as a test driver. The British-Thai driver has scored all three of Williams’ Championship points this season - including a memorable drive in Melbourne in April - and has now put speculation about his future to bed by signing a “multi-year agreement.”There was not, however,...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023

Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Logan Sargeant
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
The Independent

Toto Wolff downplays recent form and insists Mercedes are still ‘lacking’ up against Red Bull and Ferrari

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary, with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season. Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula Renault#Formula Three#One Summer#Summer Break#Hungarian#European
FanSided

Formula 1: The McLaren vs. Alpine rivalry just got serious

McLaren and Alpine are separated by just four points in the Formula 1 constructor stanings, and the Oscar Piastri debacle has intensified the rivalry. The 2022 Formula 1 season has so far been underwhelming in the eyes of the McLaren faithful. Daniel Ricciardo hasn’t turned out to be the competitive driver of past seasons with Red Bull and Renault, Lando Norris has shown frustration with the MCL36, and the car has struggled to be even remotely competitive with the big three teams of Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘Angry’ Adam Peaty to use rare defeat as fuel on road to Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty is still “angry” when reflecting on how he fared at the Commonwealth Games and will use a rare defeat as his main source of motivation at the 2024 Olympics.Ten weeks after breaking his foot in a freaking training accident, Peaty surprisingly finished fourth in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final on Sunday, ending an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.While Peaty won a redemptive gold in the 50m distance 48 hours later, he is still indignant when recalling his setback but accepts it may end up being beneficial in the long run.“I’m not happy with losing,” said...
SPORTS
motor1.com

Alpine stands firm over Piastri race contract for F1 2023

The Alpine Formula 1 team is adamant that its contract with Oscar Piastri for 2023 is legally watertight, despite the Australian insisting he will not drive for the Enstone team. In the wake of Fernando Alonso’s shock decision to sign for Aston Martin for next year, the Alpine squad moved...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Belgium
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Ringer

A Different Kind of Moneyball: Newcastle United Is Finding Out What Winning in the Premier League Really Costs

Last November, on an early-morning train from London to Newcastle, in the north of England, I saw a drunk fellow in a white robe. The outfit, I knew, was supposed to simulate the attire of a traditional Saudi Arabian man. It was not a breathable material, this cheap polyester ordered off the internet. It was absolutely roasting him. He was red-faced with the booze and the shame, but mostly the booze.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag: 'Unacceptable' that Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United friendly early

As expected, superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United preseason debut for this past Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano. However, even Ronaldo's return to the squad did little to silence suggestions he wishes to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window to sign for a team that will play in this season's UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy