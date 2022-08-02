Winning Mega Millions® ticket sold at East Norriton 7-Eleven

Read on www.timesherald.com
Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9 million jackpot
Check your tickets! A ticket sold in Pennsylvania has won the $206.9 million Powerball jackpot.
WINNER: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold North Of Lehigh Valley
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold north of the Lehigh Valley. The Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket for the Tuesday, Aug. 2 drawing was sold at Tobacco Outlet on Main Street in Stroudsburg, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 10-14-25-37-63. Without the $1 Megaplier option...
abc27.com
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
WINNERS: 3 Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K
Three New Jersey lottery players took home $50,000 from the latest Powerball drawing. One of the winners was in the Double Play drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. Those tickets...
$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
WINNER: $150K Powerball Ticket Sold In Philly
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Philadelphia. The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 30 drawing was sold at Posh Fuel & Food on Ridge Avenue, state lottery officials said. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 4-17-57-58-68, and the red Powerball 12. Without...
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Remains Top Grossing PA Casino Despite Fresh Competition; New Hotel and Mini-Casino Planned
Through gambling expansion, COVID shutdowns and increased competition, Parx Casino continues its reign as the highest grossing casino in Pennsylvania. The Bensalem casino not only holds onto the top spot, but has maintained a steady market share for slot and table game revenue through the years. Also, Parx has gone completely smoke-free which is proving to be a case study for other casinos, showing that banning smoking does not have to impact a casino’s bottom line.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Norristown Times Herald
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
