City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022
The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Activities and Events at NSU Aug. 7-13
Here is a look at the week of August 7-13 at Northwestern State University. August 7 – Sept. 2 — Hotter ‘N Hell National Collegiate Art Exhibition, Hanchey Gallery. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. August 8 – Faculty report for fall...
CITY OF NATCHITOCHES ANNOUNCES GRANT AWARD
The City of Natchitoches announces the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program grant has been awarded in an amount up to $400,000. The grant will rehabilitate Richardson Park and provide accessible recreation facilities for residents of all abilities, as well as deliver needed improvements for the 50-year-old park. “Hearing the great news...
Plainview High alumnae Doyle earns $3,000 NSU scholarship
With plenty of good candidates to consider, choosing just three recipients of $3,000 scholarships to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23 was quite challenging. Not all of the applicants came from the Class of 2022, however. One candidate’s record in high school and what she’s done afterward helped her stand out.
Items needed to stock NSU Food Pantry for fall semester
Northwestern State University’s Food Pantry is in need of items in advance of the start of the Fall 2022 semester. Alumni, friends, civic groups or anyone interested is invited to help stock the pantry. “We are asking sororities to donate toiletries and fraternities to donate snack items because these...
The Marthaville Hawks Are Ready to Learn and Grow!
The Marthaville School was packed with students and their families as the 2022-23 school year kicked off with an open house, Thursday Aug. 4. Principal Bill Gordy and his faculty welcomed new and returning members of the Marthaville Hawks family. In addition to top-notch academics, the school’s 220 students may...
Fish Hatchery’s Aquarium will close for renovations
The Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery will be renovating the 56 year old Aquarium starting this month. The Aquarium building will have to be closed during construction starting Aug. 22 – Dec. 1. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but it will be worth it in the end.
One of Journal’s $3,000 NSU scholarships goes to Red River’s Hogan
Red River High School graduate Ryder Hogan didn’t settle on his college choice during the school year, but his impressive record of academics and extracurricular activities earned him a $3,000 scholarship to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23. Hogan, 18, has received one of the new Journal Services NSU...
BOM Supports Girl Scout Troop 765
BOM is a proud sponsor of Girl Scout Troop 765 in Natchitoches. Pictured left to right: BOM’s LeeAnn Edwards, Latronda Vercher, Ava Vercher, BOM’s Sarah Giannone, Ce’Lecia Vercher, and Erica Vercher. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
The Provencal Panthers are Ready to Take on the New Year!
There was not a parking space to be had anywhere near the Provencal school as a capacity crowd of several hundred students, parents and family members filled the school’s gym for the Panther’s open house Thursday, Aug. 4. First year Principal Diana Curtis introduced her 34 faculty members and spoke about the upcoming year. Ms. Curtis is an experienced principal who comes to the Natchitoches system from Desoto parish. This year’s student body is over 500 strong.
Natchitoches Parish Schools Recognized as Highest District for Proficiency Growth in the State of Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021- 2022 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to the 2020-2021 school year.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
Natchitoches Times
Fire department searching for man wanted for aggravated arson
The Natchitoches Fire Department (NFD) is asking the public for assistance in locating, Billy Stephens Jr., b/m, 58, weighing 184 pounds, around 5’11” wanted for Aggravated Arson. On June 28 around 2:03 a.m., the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments located...
KTBS
Bienville Parish man jailed after 2 hour standoff
ARCADIA, La. -- A two-hour standoff Monday night in Bienville Parish ended peacefully and landed one man in jail. Phillip A. Page, 39, of Bienville, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's still in the Bienville Parish Jail pending a 72-hour hearing.
Natchitoches Parish: Do we have any juvenile detention space?
Sometimes when a juvenile commits a crime, it’s one and done. They may go into the courtroom where they attempt to place them in juvenile detention while awaiting adjudication. According to reports, there is a 70 percent chance once that child or teen spends a couple of nights at Ware Youth Center, they never want to see it again.
kalb.com
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Cheneyville
Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum: A Treasure Trove of History. The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum is a building you have likely driven by dozens of times in downtown Alexandria and never realized just how much deep history it holds. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. This...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
