There was not a parking space to be had anywhere near the Provencal school as a capacity crowd of several hundred students, parents and family members filled the school’s gym for the Panther’s open house Thursday, Aug. 4. First year Principal Diana Curtis introduced her 34 faculty members and spoke about the upcoming year. Ms. Curtis is an experienced principal who comes to the Natchitoches system from Desoto parish. This year’s student body is over 500 strong.

PROVENCAL, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO