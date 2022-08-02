The Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021- 2022 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to the 2020-2021 school year.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO