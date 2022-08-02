ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Items needed to stock NSU Food Pantry for fall semester

Northwestern State University’s Food Pantry is in need of items in advance of the start of the Fall 2022 semester. Alumni, friends, civic groups or anyone interested is invited to help stock the pantry. “We are asking sororities to donate toiletries and fraternities to donate snack items because these...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
BOM Supports Girl Scout Troop 765

BOM Supports Girl Scout Troop 765

BOM is a proud sponsor of Girl Scout Troop 765 in Natchitoches. Pictured left to right: BOM’s LeeAnn Edwards, Latronda Vercher, Ava Vercher, BOM’s Sarah Giannone, Ce’Lecia Vercher, and Erica Vercher. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Notice of Death – August 3, 2022

Notice of Death – August 3, 2022

May 2, 1934 – July 20, 2022. Service: Monday, August 8 at 12 pm at Holy Cross Church in Natchitoches. Service: Thursday, August 4 at 2 pm at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. Joal Renee Beason. May 4, 1948 – August 1, 2022. Service: Friday, August 5...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Activities and Events at NSU Aug. 7-13

Activities and Events at NSU Aug. 7-13

Here is a look at the week of August 7-13 at Northwestern State University. August 7 – Sept. 2 — Hotter ‘N Hell National Collegiate Art Exhibition, Hanchey Gallery. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. August 8 – Faculty report for fall...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fish Hatchery’s Aquarium will close for renovations

The Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery will be renovating the 56 year old Aquarium starting this month. The Aquarium building will have to be closed during construction starting Aug. 22 – Dec. 1. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but it will be worth it in the end.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Parish: Do we have any juvenile detention space?

Sometimes when a juvenile commits a crime, it’s one and done. They may go into the courtroom where they attempt to place them in juvenile detention while awaiting adjudication. According to reports, there is a 70 percent chance once that child or teen spends a couple of nights at Ware Youth Center, they never want to see it again.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The Marthaville Hawks Are Ready to Learn and Grow!

The Marthaville School was packed with students and their families as the 2022-23 school year kicked off with an open house, Thursday Aug. 4. Principal Bill Gordy and his faculty welcomed new and returning members of the Marthaville Hawks family. In addition to top-notch academics, the school’s 220 students may...
MARTHAVILLE, LA
CITY OF NATCHITOCHES ANNOUNCES GRANT AWARD

CITY OF NATCHITOCHES ANNOUNCES GRANT AWARD

The City of Natchitoches announces the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program grant has been awarded in an amount up to $400,000. The grant will rehabilitate Richardson Park and provide accessible recreation facilities for residents of all abilities, as well as deliver needed improvements for the 50-year-old park. “Hearing the great news...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
an17.com

Louisiana National Guard soldiers work alongside local communities

HAMMOND---The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade and 769th Engineer Battalion, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, worked to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training. The projects were a part of the innovative readiness training (IRT), a DoD collaborative program that leverages military...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Plainview High alumnae Doyle earns $3,000 NSU scholarship

With plenty of good candidates to consider, choosing just three recipients of $3,000 scholarships to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23 was quite challenging. Not all of the applicants came from the Class of 2022, however. One candidate’s record in high school and what she’s done afterward helped her stand out.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

La. National Guard brings recycling to New Orleans base

NEW ORLEANS –This summer, the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) is expanding their Qualified Recycling Program (QRP) by adding recycling drop-off containers at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans. “We want to get everybody into making recycling a habit,” said John Frost, LANG solid waste and recycling manager. “Recycling is the right...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022

City of Natchitoches Permits: JULY 2022

The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 35 permits during the month of June with an application value of $526,927. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The Provencal Panthers are Ready to Take on the New Year!

There was not a parking space to be had anywhere near the Provencal school as a capacity crowd of several hundred students, parents and family members filled the school’s gym for the Panther’s open house Thursday, Aug. 4. First year Principal Diana Curtis introduced her 34 faculty members and spoke about the upcoming year. Ms. Curtis is an experienced principal who comes to the Natchitoches system from Desoto parish. This year’s student body is over 500 strong.
PROVENCAL, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rotary Club learns about Natchitoches Central Football Program

Rotarian with the Program Jessica McGrath introduced Natchitoches Central High School Football Coach James Wilkerson. Wilkerson gave an update on the football program. Pictured from left are Rotary President Aaron Johnson, Wilkerson, and McGrath (Photo by Dr. Ron McBride). To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Valley Farmers co-op presents Hunters Night Out with Cody Kelley

Valley Farmers co-op presents Hunters Night Out with Cody Kelley this Thursday Aug. 4 from 6-8 p.m. Cody Kelley, from Small Town Hunting on The Outdoor Channel, is coming to Natchitoches for one night only. So come on out to Valley Farmers co-op and see all the sale items on...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

One of Journal’s $3,000 NSU scholarships goes to Red River’s Hogan

Red River High School graduate Ryder Hogan didn’t settle on his college choice during the school year, but his impressive record of academics and extracurricular activities earned him a $3,000 scholarship to attend Northwestern State University in 2022-23. Hogan, 18, has received one of the new Journal Services NSU...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

