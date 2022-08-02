ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Volunteers sought for Aug. 5 United Way Day of Caring

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 3 days ago
Representatives from Cleveland Cliffs Burns Harbor LLS and USW 6787 gave time for a project at the Shirley Heinze Land Trust Meadowbrook Conservation Center and Nature Preserve during the 2021 Day of Caring event. (Photo provided by the United Way of Northwest Indiana)

United Way of Northwest Indiana is seeking volunteers to help Region nonprofits during its annual Day of Caring event Aug. 5.

The program is the largest single-day volunteer event across Northwest Indiana. It brings together nonprofits, businesses, municipalities, civic groups and residents to help nonprofits with facility improvements and client-support projects.

“Day of Caring helps nonprofits serve more effectively,” said Anne-Marie Williams, United Way volunteer & event manager. “They have more projects than they can do, and having volunteers help clean up, fix, and make things aesthetically pleasing, helps them know we care.”

There are more than 90 projects, which need volunteers. Volunteers can choose from in-person, virtual and donation drive opportunities.

Projects include painting, landscaping, building, cleaning, hosting social activities, collection drives and more.

Volunteers receive a free Day of Caring T-shirt and can attend the free breakfast rally at Butterfield Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park in Valparaiso, presented by Strack and Van Til the day of the event.

Individuals, teams, novices and skilled professionals are encouraged to participate, the United Way said. For more information and to register, visit nwivolunteer.org .

INDIANA STATE
