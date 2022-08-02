What’s on the ballot in August primary
OHIO (WJW) – It’s election day, once again. This is the second Primary Election in Ohio this year, due to a dispute over a state-wide redistricting map.
This is just three months after the May primary election and lawmakers continue to dispute legislative district lines.
The May 2nd election allowed voters to cast a ballot for congressional, state-wide and local issues.
This primary election will decide races for Ohio State Senate and House races.What Ohio primary voters need to know before heading back to the polls in August
State-wide polls are open starting Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The special second primary election will cost taxpayers between $20 million and $25 million.
Check out some of the races and how/where to vote below.
The races:
Check your sample ballot here.
- State Representative, District 14:
– Jolene B. Austin, R
– David J. Morgan, R
- State Representative, District 16:
– Monique Smith, D
– Bride Rose Sweeney, D
- State Representative, District 17:
– Ryan McClain, R
– Thomas F. Patton, R
- State Representative, District 18:
– Ron Brough, R
– David Horvath, R
- State Representative, District 20:
– Michael Seals, D
– Terrence Upchurch, D
- State Representative, District 21:
– Michael Ettorre, D
– Elliot Forhan, D
– Jonathan Holody, D
- State Representative, District 22:
– Juanita O. Brent, D
– Danielle J. Dronet, D
– Vincent E. Stokes II, D
- State Representative, District 53:
– Joe Miller, D
– Dan Ramos, D
- State Representative, District 53:
– Marty Gallagher, R
– Sarah McGervey, R
- State Representative, District 65:
– Randy Law, R
Mike Loychik, R
- State Representative, District 67:
– Ron Falconi, R
– Melanie Miller, R
– Terry Robertson, R
- State Representative, District 70:
– Ron Falconi, R
– Melanie Miller, R
– Terry Robertson, R
- State Representative, District 98:
– Darrell Kick, R
– Scott Pullins, R
- State Senator, District 13:
– Kirsten Hill, R
– Nathan H. Manning, R
- State Senator, District 19:
– Chrissie Hinshaw, D
– Heather Swiger, D
- State Senator, District 21:
– John E. Barnes Jr., D
– Kent Smith, D
Where to vote:
The Ohio Secretary of State’s website lets you search for your polling location. First, click on your county, then enter your address.
Click here for acceptable forms of ID at the polls.
