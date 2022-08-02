Ordinance Allowing Chickens In Spencer Narrowly Passes First Reading

Read on more1049.com
25th annual Relay For Life
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This weekend will be the 25th annual Clay County Relay For Life in Spencer. The event begins Saturday at 5pm on the Clay County Fairgrounds at Centennial Plaza, this year’s theme is “Lights of Hope.”. Committee member LaVonne Bell tells KICD News the...
Estherville City Council Approves Lot Sales
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council approved the sale of one pair of lots and began the process of another half lot sale at their meeting Monday night. The Estherville Area Growth Partnership informed the council at their last meeting that there was a buyer interested in buying land on the corner of Central Avenue and South 18th Street. At the time the organization couldn’t say much more than the planned use for the location is a “professional” facility. The council voted to consider it and last night unanimously approved the sale of the property to the EAGP’s buyer for $20,000.
Buena Vista County Auditor Exploring Potential Move To Different Space
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Auditor is exploring options that may involve moving to a new location to allow ample space for the county’s voting equipment. Sue Lloyd told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday the current arrangement has election cages and supplies scattered in...
Hearing Underway To Get Power Turned Back On At Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A hearing involving a Spencer trailer park is underway as the property owner and a group of residents hope to get power turned back on after being in the dark for the last couple of weeks. The power was cut back in July after city staff...
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
Power still off at Spencer, IA mobile home park after no ruling made in court hearing
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A hearing took place in northwest Iowa to determine if a mobile home park wrongfully had its power shut off and whether electricity there should be restored. Power has been off at a mobile home in Spencer, Iowa for several weeks now. The power was turned...
Spencer Schools Vote to Continue Partnership With Virtual Mental Health Company
Spencer, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Spencer Schoolboard voted to continue utilizing the services of Classroom Clinic, a company specializing in virtual mental health services. Superintendent Terry Hemann was happy to be able to have these services available, as it can be hard for parents to...
FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:
Fairgoers share their favorite parts of the Plymouth County Fair
The Plymouth County Fair took place over the weekend.
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
Weekly Crop Report Shows No Change
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The nation’s corn crop is currently rated 61 percent “good to excellent” by the Department of Agriculture, exactly the same as last week. Soybeans are rated 60 percent good to excellent, a one percent improvement. Melissa Bond at the Upper Midwest Statistics Office in Des Moines has the Iowa picture.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux Center Health welcomes new doctor
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health welcomed family medical physician Dr. Lindsey Junk to its staff this summer. Dr. Junk, 36, works primarily at the Sioux Center Medical Clinic and provides obstetric services at the Hawarden Medical Clinic. She also provides emergency room and inpatient services in Sioux Center. “Some people...
Clay County Fair to Secure Gates
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County fair has taken steps to fully secure the entire periphery of the fairgrounds for the first time. CEO Jeremy Parson says beginning with the 2022 fair every entrance becomes a gated entrance. On the East side of the Clay County fair, there...
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Hartley Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Handgun Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Hartley man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge and could face ten years in federal prison. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux City, 34-year-old Joe Ripka of Hartley pleaded guilty on Monday, August 1, 2022, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. They tell us Ripka was previously convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
