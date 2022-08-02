ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Ordinance Allowing Chickens In Spencer Narrowly Passes First Reading

 3 days ago
more1049.com

25th annual Relay For Life

Spencer, IA (KICD) — This weekend will be the 25th annual Clay County Relay For Life in Spencer. The event begins Saturday at 5pm on the Clay County Fairgrounds at Centennial Plaza, this year’s theme is “Lights of Hope.”. Committee member LaVonne Bell tells KICD News the...
SPENCER, IA
more1049.com

Estherville City Council Approves Lot Sales

Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville City Council approved the sale of one pair of lots and began the process of another half lot sale at their meeting Monday night. The Estherville Area Growth Partnership informed the council at their last meeting that there was a buyer interested in buying land on the corner of Central Avenue and South 18th Street. At the time the organization couldn’t say much more than the planned use for the location is a “professional” facility. The council voted to consider it and last night unanimously approved the sale of the property to the EAGP’s buyer for $20,000.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Spencer, IA
Spencer, IA
Iowa Lifestyle
Western Iowa Today

RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa

(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
FONDA, IA
kiwaradio.com

State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages

Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI

Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
NEMAHA, IA
kiwaradio.com

USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa

IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
IOWA STATE
#City Limits#Politics Local#The Spencer City Council
more1049.com

DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant

Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
RUTHVEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon

Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
DOON, IA
more1049.com

Weekly Crop Report Shows No Change

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The nation’s corn crop is currently rated 61 percent “good to excellent” by the Department of Agriculture, exactly the same as last week. Soybeans are rated 60 percent good to excellent, a one percent improvement. Melissa Bond at the Upper Midwest Statistics Office in Des Moines has the Iowa picture.
SPENCER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake

The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Health welcomes new doctor

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health welcomed family medical physician Dr. Lindsey Junk to its staff this summer. Dr. Junk, 36, works primarily at the Sioux Center Medical Clinic and provides obstetric services at the Hawarden Medical Clinic. She also provides emergency room and inpatient services in Sioux Center. “Some people...
kicdam.com

Clay County Fair to Secure Gates

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County fair has taken steps to fully secure the entire periphery of the fairgrounds for the first time. CEO Jeremy Parson says beginning with the 2022 fair every entrance becomes a gated entrance. On the East side of the Clay County fair, there...
stormlakeradio.com

Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident

A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
LAKE VIEW, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Handgun Charge

Sioux City, Iowa — A Hartley man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge and could face ten years in federal prison. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux City, 34-year-old Joe Ripka of Hartley pleaded guilty on Monday, August 1, 2022, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. They tell us Ripka was previously convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
HARTLEY, IA

