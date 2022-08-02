Ice Cream and Fundraising at Dakin Pool Bangor Thursday, Aug. 11

Read on q1065.fm
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
#tbt Check Out This Old School Bangor ‘Napoli Pizza’ Commercial
On this #Throwback Thursday, we dug up a doozy from way back in the day, that will either make you smile because you remember it, or scratch your head in disbelief. Either way, this is a nice little slice of old-school Bangor. Anyone of a certain age that grew up...
Proposal Seeks to Allow Ice Fishing with Up To Five Lines on Swan Lake
There's many new fishing laws being proposed to take effect in 2023. One proposal will expand angler opportunity on Swan Lake. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing changing 131 fishing laws. The department is currently accepting public comment on the proposed changes. Within the newly released rule making packet are all of the individual proposals, which are broken down into themes.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Super Popular Thru-Way Between Hermon and Hampden Is Finally Back Open
The I-95 bridge work has been cruising right along. I feel like they might even be ahead of schedule a little bit. I'm referring to the bridge replacements that have been going on, and in particular the ones they've been working on right before the Dysart's exit in Hermon. It's been quite a project, and I feel like bridge work goes way faster than it used to these days.
10 Things to Know Before Going to the Springfield Lonestar Show
We look forward to seeing you at Saturday's Lonestar concert in Springfield, but there are a few things you'll want to know before you get there. It feels like such a long time since I went to a concert in Springfield, I'm excited to be back at it. Saturday, Lonestar will be on the beautiful wooden stage, with Maine artist Adam Curtis opening the show. It promises to be a fun time with some great music at the historic Springfield Fairgrounds. I've hosted a lot of shows in Springfield, including Emerson Drive, Blackberry Smoke, Chely Wright, and many others.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in the Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or...
Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday
It’s the newest coffee shop in the area and since it is a coffee shop they’ll open early. How’s 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Black Fly Coffee Co. will be ready with your coffee at 107 Main Road (1A) Holden, just past the Irving Gas Station. This was...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Hot As H-E-Double Hockey Sticks in Maine Today
Hot enough for ya. It’s not the heat it’s the humidity. Think it’ll snow?. Go ahead, get those sayings out and use them. Maybe it will bring someone relief. Not likely, but maybe. Today the winds will shift to out of the south/southwest bringing us a warmer...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Wayne’s Wiffle Ball Tourney #14 Coming Up Soon in Bangor
It is the largest Wiffle ball tournament in the state and the way it got started is just so Maine. One of our daughters had a medical procedure which was non life threatening , but led to on going issues. And when she was in the hospital, we saw other families with children who were dealing with more dire situations and circumstances. The first thought that came to mind was ‘How do we help?’
iheart.com
Rockland Couple Celebrate Recovery With Unique Mocktail Business
ROCKLAND (WBZNewsRadio) - Lindsay Thompson is the brains behind a unique mocktail company emerging on the South Shore. Thompson and her boyfriend, John Zerewicz, have been sober for around 6 years now and said their business, Riot Rcvry, is all about making people feel included, even when they're skipping the booze.
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Jumping sturgeon line Water Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Every year, sturgeon can be seen jumping through the Kennebec River. Now art is imitating life, as sturgeon are jumping out of the water and onto Water Street in Augusta. "We were looking for a new art project that would be different than a mural," Augusta...
EAAA Senior Prom (21+) Friday September 16th
Anyone have a baby blue colored tuxedo? In my size?. Is there a resale shop that has ladies formal wear for sale? Probably only going to wear that dress once. But who knows. Remember Prom? For some, the memory is more distant. Here’s your chance to relive your Senior Prom....
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
