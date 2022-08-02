Mets’ Jacob deGrom set to make season debut tonight vs. Nationals

Read on www.nj.com
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Joey Gallo gave the saddest interview about his time in New York before Dodgers trade
You really have to feel sorry for Joey Gallo. Throughout his entire career, he’s been the same player. He’s a guy who will not hit for average (like, at all), he’ll strike out a ton *but* he will hit dingers. The Yankees knew that when they traded for Gallo from the Rangers last season, hoping the lefty Gallo would feast on the short porch to right field at Yankee Stadium.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team
The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
New York Mets Swap JD Davis, Prospects for Darin Ruf
The New York Mets have traded JD Davis and prospects to the San Francisco Giants for Darin Ruf according to Joel Sherman. Ruf, 35, is batting .216 this season with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. He has played eight MLB seasons with a .244 average, 67 home runs and 195 carer RBIs.
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
Rays report: New pitcher added, 4-game series at Tigers ahead
DETROIT — The Rays made another move to add depth to their pitching staff, claiming right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis off waivers from the Marlins as they prepare to open a four-game series at the Tigers. Yacabonis, 30, has pitched parts of five seasons in the majors with the Orioles, Mariners...
Yardbarker
New York Mets bounce back, take series with Washington | Main Takeaways
After having their seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, the New York Mets bounced back yesterday afternoon. They defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5, taking the series. The Mets are now 66-38 on the year and back up to 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves as the two teams enter a huge five-game series at Citi Field.
numberfire.com
Joey Meneses out of Nationals' Thursday lineup against Phillies
Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is not starting in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meneses will sit on the bench after Luke Voit was named Washington's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on six batted balls this season, Meneses has accounted for a 16.7% barrel rate and...
Yankees announcer delivers awesome tribute to Vin Scully
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay paid homage to the late Vin Scully prior to the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Scully, the iconic broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 70 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94. As the...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Mets Star Daniel Vogelbach’s Wife, Kristina Russi
Daniel Vogelbach is new to the New York Mets franchise and left fans in awe with his grand slam in August 2022. One person who has cheered him on through the ups and downs of his career and breakout season is Daniel Vogelbach’s wife, Kristina Russi. This couple is pretty lowkey on social media. And now that the first baseman is proving he is a force in the league, Mets fans want to know about the franchise’s newest WAG and her background. So we reveal more about Daniel Vogelbach’s wife in this Kristina Russi wiki.
