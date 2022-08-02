Eagles training camp grades for Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens and others | Rookie report card

Read on www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
Russell Wilson post heartfelt message to Tim Patrick after season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a tough loss today. Fifth-year wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL that will force him to miss the 2022 season. Patrick has become a reliable target on this Broncos offense over the past couple of seasons. Since 2020, Tim Patrick...
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 7: Zach Davidson, Patrick Peterson, Greg Joseph
The Vikings' second padded practice of camp featured plenty of notable performances.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
247Sports ranking of toughest September schedules includes Penn State
Penn State is facing a bit of a challenging schedule in the first month of the upcoming college football season, and it is being recognized as one of the nation’s more difficult ones in the month of September. 247Sports ranked the 15 toughest September schedules in college football, and Penn State’s slate was included in the mix. Penn State’s September schedule is the 11th-ranked most challenging schedule in the first full month of the college football season. While the home schedule includes games against MAC opponents in Central Michigan and Ohio, it is the road trips in September that ramp up...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 4, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cowboys removed WR Dontario Drummond from the PUP list. Saints worked out LB Anthony Hitchens, LB Jon Bostic and LB Kiko Alonso. Giants claimed DB Nate Meadors off waivers from the Browns. Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from NFI list. Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks worked out QB James Morgan.
NFL・
Rudy Gobert Weighs In on Potentially Teaming Up With Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert have had their fair share of bouts against one another in the NBA. Although the two centers don’t face each other frequently, considering they are in different conferences, Embiid has made it clear that Gobert is one of his most intriguing matchups considering the French ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bama in the NFL: Could Cam Robinson Lead Jacksonville to a Winning Season?
Can one of Nick Saban's all-time great offensive linemen return to his stellar rookie season?
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown 'didn't appreciate' how trade went down with Titans, but claims there's 'no bad blood'
New Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is a rich man -- signing a four-year, $100 million deal with Philly after being traded from the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Brown's departure from the Titans was a dramatic one, as the franchise had no plans to deal the star receiver, but things went awry in contract negotiations.
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0