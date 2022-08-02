ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Hastings residents encouraged to join 'National Night Out'

By NTV News
foxnebraska.com
 3 days ago
foxnebraska.com

Hastings YMCA breaks ground on expansion project

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings YMCA broke ground Thursday on a nearly $20 million expansion to help consolidate operations in one location. The project received $5 million in shovel-ready project funding from the state and the CEO said the $9 million raised locally is a Hastings record. About 15...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Meeting to discuss future of Island Oasis held at GI City Hall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A favorite summer spot in Grand Island is starting to show its age. “Everything needs a little maintenance, and Island Oasis is certainly a part of that,” said Lauren Ozburn with Waters Edge Aquatic Design, a company working the Grand Island Parks and Recreation department.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
Hastings, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
foxnebraska.com

Members of a Hastings church visited Puerto Rico on a mission

HASTINGS, Neb. — Members of the Hastings First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church recently visited Puerto Rico on a mission. They visited the city of Rincon on the west coast and worked on creating a community garden, and did construction work to help people impacted by the 2017 Hurricane Maria.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

GI Rural Fire Department sends help to fight fire near Gering

GERING, Neb. — Volunteer firefighters from the Grand Island Rural Fire Department are home after assisting with the Carter Canyon Fire near Gering, a fire claiming thousands of acres and destroying several buildings. Because they're a volunteer fire department, they couldn't send as many people as they hoped. Sending...
GERING, NE
foxnebraska.com

Construction on new Elm Creek Elementary School underway

ELM CREEK, NEB. — Students returning for the school year will likely see construction outside the classroom. The wires and dirt are being used for a good cause–to build a new elementary school. “The new facility will have a little bit better backbone for our internet and just...
ELM CREEK, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPD Investigator to be laid to rest on Wednesday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A fallen Grand Island Police Investigator will be laid to rest on Wednesday. GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello was a 23-year veteran with the Army National Guard before he began his career with GIPD in 2013. He passed away due to natural causes last week. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

High School Finals Rodeo leaving Hastings, relocating to Burwell

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After 20 years in Hastings, the Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals are riding out of town and relocating to Burwell. For rodeo fans, it will feel more familiar than you might think, as Burwell actually hosted the High School Finals just a few years ago due to COVID-19 regulations in Hastings. Jess Helgoth, the president of the Burwell Rodeo Committee and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo, said he first presented the town’s case back in November of 2021, and the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association accepted his bid in February.
HASTINGS, NE
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Nebraska man owes over $500,000 in sheep breeding scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Ravenna man owes over half a million dollars to a bank after pleading guilty to lying about the number of sheep in his breeding operation, according to the Department of Justice. At one point, the man told the bank that he had up to...
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Extension: Field Days Schedule

August is the month for several Nebraska Extension Field Days. Nebraska Extension Educator Steve Melvin has more on education programs farmers and ag professionals can attend. The South Central Ag Lab Field Day near Clay Center is Thursday, August 4. Participants can choose from multiple field research trials and topics...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Farmers learn about carbon market potential

CLAY CENTER, Neb. — Some see dollar signs in the soil as farmers not only raise a crop to sell but some growers may be rewarded for adopting conservation practices. “The Microsofts, Googles of the world have a carbon footprint and they want to offset that and they're willing to provide money and hopefully it ends up in the growers pocket,” said John Shanahan with Agoro Carbon Alliance.
CLAY COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kids in the Kitchen: BBQ Chicken Pizza

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George features a recipe that makes it easy to get kids involved in the kitchen. 1 (6 oz) pkg grilled chicken breast strips, chopped. 1 1/2 c. Hy-Vee shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese. All You Do:. 1.Preheat oven at 400 degrees. 2.Split sandwich thins...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured

GRAND ISLAND, NE

