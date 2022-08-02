Final Vote Set for Ban on Homeless Encampments Near Schools

Read on smmirror.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
LA City Council Votes to Ban Homeless Encampment Within 500 Feet of Schools
Los Angeles City Council this week took steps to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and day-care centers, among other locations. At a meeting Tuesday, Council voted 11-3 to expand the areas in which camping is prohibited to include within 2 feet of any fire hydrant, within 5 feet of any operational entrance or exit and within 10 feet of a loading dock or driveway. The ordinance also allows the Council to include, by resolution, areas within 500 feet of a range of locations, including overpasses, underpasses, freeway ramps, tunnels, bridges, pedestrian bridges, subways, washes or spreading grounds, railroad tracks, schools, daycare facilities, parks and libraries, and any placed deemed to be a threat to public health or safety.
After protesters' disruption, LA council votes to crack down on homeless encampments near schools
The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hourlong disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting.
citywatchla.com
LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff
As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Council members question suspending Ridley-Thomas’ pay
Two Los Angeles City Council members are seeking clarity on whether Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Paul Krekorian that was seconded by Gil Cedillo.
beverlypress.com
BHUSD disappointed by jury decision
A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
spectrumnews1.com
Permanent supportive housing rises on church property
LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
RELATED PEOPLE
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
theeastsiderla.com
What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council
Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary - 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outlooknewspapers.com
County Holds Off Implementing Mask Mandate
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Los Angeles County health officials saw a significant enough decline in case and hospitalization rates in the past week that they hit the pause button on reinstituting a universal mask mandate. The Department of Public Health had warned...
Bill allowing safe injection sites in L.A. heads to Gov. Newsom’s desk
Los Angeles could soon become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites under legislation passed by the state Senate today and heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
thedowneypatriot.com
Rancho homeless housing comes in at $1.4 million over budget
DOWNEY — The cost to build transitional housing for the homeless at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center is $1.4 million more than initially budgeted. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on the budget increase, which would bring the total project cost to $4.8 million. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
smobserved.com
Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car
A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
Comments / 1