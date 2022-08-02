N.J. woman critically injured in hit-and-run crash while crossing road

Read on www.nj.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
North Bergen crash leaves two women in critical condition
Two North Bergen women are in critical condition Thursday morning after a two-car crash on River Road in North Bergen early Wednesday morning. The 31-year-old driver of a 2015 Mercedes Benz CLA and the 21-year-old passenger in a 2020 Honda Accord were taken to nearby Palisades Medical Center after the 2 a.m. crash at River and Bulls Ferry roads, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Man, 33, fatally struck by SUV in N.J., police say
A 33-year-old Paterson man was struck and killed Wednesday night by an SUV in Fort Lee, police said. Mark A. Williams was hit by a Porsche Cayenne around 9:45 p.m. that was driving south on Lemoine Avenue in the right lane, near Washington Avenue, according to Fort Lee police Capt. Edward Young.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
A 32-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 in Mercer County on Thursday morning, officials said. Barbara J. Johnson was driving a car west near milepost 5.6 in Robbinsville around 5 a.m. when she veered off the road to the right and hit several trees, State Police said.
Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street
Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
Family of teen who drowned at N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
'Thank you for saving us': Police K9 helps rescue 3 boys lost in South Jersey woods
A police K9 in Gloucester County, New Jersey is being credited with preventing a tragedy.
Car theft rings are recruiting kids as number of stolen vehicles skyrockets in N.J., authorities say, vowing crackdown
Citing an alarming spike in stolen vehicles carried out by auto theft rings that recruit children and teens to help pull off their heists, a pair of state lawmakers on Thursday announced proposed legislation cracking down on ringleaders. “This is a big business. These are corporations,” said state Sen. Richard...
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
Members of N.J. mosque pelted with rocks during evening prayers
Passaic County authorities have installed surveillance cameras around a Paterson mosque and are looking for two men who allegedly pelted members with rocks during the evening prayer service this past Monday. The suspects first entered the Masjid Abu Bakr mosque on Preakness Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night as...
Man convicted after slashing 25-year-old’s throat outside N.J. bar
A man who slashed the throat of another bar-goer with a knife following an argument outside a Rahway bar last summer has been convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said. Michael G. Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park faces up to 10 years in state prison...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Police: Burlington County bus aide charged with assault of student passenger
PEMBERTON, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus aide was arrested after authorities say he assaulted a young passenger aboard a bus Monday afternoon. Police were contacted by the Pemberton School District around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation that occurred on a shool bus between and aide and student.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
