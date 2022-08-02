City of Vandalia keeps Ordinance section in place that disallows spitting

Read on www.vandaliaradio.com
theshoppersweekly.com
Centralia Clean and Green cleanup
Centralia Clean and Green is coordinating a Centralia city cleanup prior to the Balloon Festival. They are asking volunteers to assist with cleaning up the downtown area and Fairview Park on Tuesday, August 16. The staging area for the cleanup will be at the Centralia City Hall at 6 pm. Trash bags, gloves, and trash picker tongs will be provided.
vandaliaradio.com
City of Vandalia will look deeper into repairs for the Vandalia Lake Dam
The City of Vandalia will look deeper at starting repairs on the Vandalia Lake Dam. Near the end of Monday’s Vandalia City Council meeting, Alderman Russ Stunkel—who is also the head of the Lake Committee—says the city needs to look deeper into starting repairs on the Dam. And, Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman was going to explore getting started sooner.
advantagenews.com
Two added to November election ballot in Madison County
The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
vandaliaradio.com
Cross Examination of Sutter Dominates First Day of Waste Transfer Station Public Hearing
The cross examination of the man who has submitted a site application for a proposed waste transfer station in Fayette County dominated the first day of a public hearing concerning the site application. Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal who submitted the site application for the proposed transfer facility was called as the first witness by his attorney Patrick Shaw to be briefly questioned about his background, the process of trash collection and about the nine criteria listed by the Illinois Environmental Protection Act to be met as part of a siting review. Following the brief direct examination, counsel for the opposition, Rick Porter, was the given the chance to cross examine Sutter. Porter began his line of questioning about the dates and process of Sutter submitting and withdrawals of previous site applications as well as any possible communication with Fayette County Board members before the dismissal of his site application in December. Porter then moved his line of questioning to the possible tonnage Sutter expected to move through the proposed facility, how he came upon finding the site. Porter then inquired as to when Sutter hired an engineer and whether an engineer had certified the language of the site application before focusing a needs analysis. Porter briefly moved away from the topic of a needs analysis to grill Sutter on the end of his employment at Sutter Sanitation Service after it was sold and when Sutter began passing out materials about his business he was starting. Porter then moved back to discussing the needs analysis and showed maps with the mileage from different communities within the service area proposed by Sutter to his proposed transfer station and current landfill sites in Effingham and Envotech Landfill in Litchfield. After Sutter was then questioned concerning segregated materials or items that cannot go to a landfill and whether or not a plan for itemizing those materials are in the site application, which Porter says is not there and Sutter says is in the operations plan, questions centered on traffic and the county’s Solid Waste plan. Porter then wrapped up his line of questioning following a brief break. Attorney Shaw then called his second witness, Adam Bohnoff, a civil engineer and project manager for CEI who worked with Sutter on the application. Shaw asked Bohnoff about the criteria and the design aspects for the proposed transfer station that address things such as fire and if the designs protect public health, safety and welfare. Attorney Porter was then given his time to cross examine Bohnoff and began his line of questioning with asking about Bohnoff’s experience with designing facilities like the one proposed by Sutter. Porter then inquired as to whether Bohnoff had done a geohydrology study, whether a Stormwater Pollution Protection Plan was done as a part of the site application and the design setback that shows the facility being 72 feet from the center of Route 185 which Porter stated should be 90 feet. After Porter wrapped up his line if questioning, Shaw stated he had no more witnesses.
wsiu.org
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
advantagenews.com
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
advantagenews.com
Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
edglentoday.com
Granite City Police Department's Assistant Chief Nick Novacich Is New Cross River Task Force Commander
EDWARDSVILLE - A new commander for the Cross River Crime Task Force was named Wednesday in the lobby of the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville. Major Jeff Connor has led the Cross-River Crime Task Force comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies for the past year.
myradiolink.com
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Man Admits to Depositing Worthless Checks in $157K Scheme
(St. Louis, MO) — A Granite City man has admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks in a scheme that netted him more than 157-thousand dollars. The man — 32-year-old Clarence Wigfall Junior — admitted to depositing hundreds of worthless checks into dozens of customer accounts at Commerce Bank four years ago. He obtained debit card and checking account information from Commerce Bank customers on Facebook in exchange for cash. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces up to 30 years in prison.
vandaliaradio.com
William “Allen” Daniels
William “Allen” Daniels, 61, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 12:16 PM Monday, August 1, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon, IL. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Darryl Bolen and Pastor Keith Bailey officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Per Allen’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral.
southernillinoisnow.com
Delaney Kell crowned 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen
The 2022 Miss Marion County Fair Queen is Delaney Kell of Salem. “It means a lot. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little girl so to say I did it is huge.”. The 19-year-old grew up at the fair attending each year since she was a baby.
Granite City man admits to six-figure bank fraud scheme
A Granite City, Illinois, man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to depositing bad checks at bank ATMs in Illinois and Missouri over the last handful of years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Washington County Coroner says positive identity made of two struck by Amtrak train
Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says positive identification has now been made of a man and woman who were struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Richview around 12:38 Wednesday morning. Styninger says additional information on the case and the identity of the two will be released later as...
vandaliaradio.com
Peoria man charged in Fayette Co Court with Felony Cocaine charge
A Peoria man is facing multiple charges in Fayette County Court. 24 year old David D. M. Hicks of Peoria has been charged in Fayette County Court with Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance that was alleged to be 15 to 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class 1 Felony. Hicks is also facing a Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Battery-Insulting and Provoking. Information on the charge says that Hicks is alleged to have charged at another individual and is also alleged to have bit him multiple times, allegedly injuring his back and back of the other individual’s neck.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County had 60 new cases of COVID-19 this past week
Fayette County had 60 new cases of COVID-19 this past week. In the work week period from July 25th through July 29th, the Fayette County Health Department reports there were 60 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County. That number is down from 81 the previous week and 116 the week before that. In total, there have now been 7,689 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 total deaths.
