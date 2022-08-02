Maine TikTok Video Gets A Shout Out From Nick Carter

Read on z1073.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
Dana White’s TikTok Videos Show Off A Crazy Sneaker Collection
The UFC president and Hermon High School grad has a massively cool collection of kicks!. We do a ton of stories about Bangor’s legendary Stephen King, and with good reason, but sometimes people forget that Dana White, is not only president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, but he grew up in the Bangor area and is a 1987 graduate of Hermon High School.
#tbt Check Out This Old School Bangor ‘Napoli Pizza’ Commercial
On this #Throwback Thursday, we dug up a doozy from way back in the day, that will either make you smile because you remember it, or scratch your head in disbelief. Either way, this is a nice little slice of old-school Bangor. Anyone of a certain age that grew up...
Old-school Maine Sayings That Should 100% Be Brought Back Immediately
I've always had a soft spot for the classics... Yesterday, I was describing something to a co-worker and actually found myself using the phrase, "wicked stove-up". And I 100% meant it. My computer was making me other-worldly angry, and it seemed the only true way to describe what a piece of crap it was being. There's a reason old sayings stand the test of time.
Listen + Enter to Win Tickets to Pitbull in Bangor
When Pitbull brings his tour to the Bangor waterfront on Thursday, Aug. 11, we want our loyal listeners to be there. It's Mr. Worldwide's first show in Bangor and he's bringing very special guest Iggy Azalea along on the Can't Stop Us Now tour stop at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Here's...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
30 Creative Ways to Use This Summer’s Zucchini
Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. I love this time of year when fresh vegetables are everywhere. My husband has planted a good-sized garden this year, and we're currently harvesting cucumbers and summer squash. We knew we wanted a lot of cukes, but I think he underestimated the amount we'd actually see. Now, I'm asking everyone if they need any cucumbers.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
Super Popular Thru-Way Between Hermon and Hampden Is Finally Back Open
The I-95 bridge work has been cruising right along. I feel like they might even be ahead of schedule a little bit. I'm referring to the bridge replacements that have been going on, and in particular the ones they've been working on right before the Dysart's exit in Hermon. It's been quite a project, and I feel like bridge work goes way faster than it used to these days.
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system
BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair. The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.
Z-107.3 Listeners Share Their Amazing Backstreet Boys Pics
A week later, people are still buzzing about the Backstreet Boys concert on the Bangor Waterfront, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre!. We gave away a ton of tickets to this show, and some of our listeners were nice enough to share their photos from the performance. You can bet those cell phone flashes were going off all night long.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10th
This bargain hunters dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center!. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
wabi.tv
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were joined by a surprise guest. “So, we packed up the night before, and then in the morning, we just, I just opened, everything was closed up. I just opened the door to throw in the last couple of things, sealed it up, left, and we drove 15 hours, and we got to Toledo, Ohio for the night. And when we lifted it up and opened the door, there was our cat staring at us just nonchalantly,” explained Jason Scholten.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
