ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview

By Adam May
whopam.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

One arrested following assault, barricaded subject incident on Greenville Road

A Hopkinsville man is in custody following a disturbance on Greenville Road where he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill law enforcement. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Woodland Heights Apartment Complex around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies met with the female victim, who told them the suspect was still inside the apartment.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman

Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested

A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
PRINCETON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, KY
Todd County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, KY
Logan County, KY
Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
whopam.com

Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit

A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Murray woman killed in single-car accident

A Murray woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Calloway County. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 75-year old Diana Smith of Murray was southbound on Murray-Paris Road about 3:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons she ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

Man served with felony assault warrant

An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy White
whopam.com

Gun used in Princeton murder was stolen

The gun used in a murder Saturday night in Princeton had been stolen. Princeton police say they received a report Wednesday that a gun had been stolen at some point out of a home in the 300 block of Mechanic Street. Investigation determined that handgun had allegedly been used by...
PRINCETON, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Means Avenue Crash

A wreck on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say both cars were eastbound when one attempted to pass the first car that was pulling into a parking lot and they collided. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place Monday morning. According to a social media post by WRUS Radio, the sheriff’s office stated in a release that around 9:25 a.m. Monday, authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road that had taken place earlier that morning.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
whopam.com

HPD investigating Calvin Drive burglary

Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Wednesday afternoon on Calvin Drive. Suspects made forced entry into the apartment between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and took a Playstation 4, games and other equipment, according to the report filed with HPD. Total value of the stolen property is listed at $750.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Report: Murder suspect attempted to get cell phone, drugs into jail

The alleged gunman in the October 26 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville has picked up another felony charge while incarcerated. Hopkinsville police charged 25-year old Cortez Hariston, Jr. with solicitation to promoting contraband in the first-degree, with an...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Truck crash cleared, all lanes of I-24 open in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck that crashed along Interstate 24 westbound and restricted traffic to one lane has now been cleared. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was hauling several rolls of steel that are blocking both westbound lanes at the 66 and 67 mile markers.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital

Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Suspect in Marathon robbery arraigned

Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man accused of robbing the North Main Street Marathon gas station in March. Public defender Eric Bearden entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery and kidnapping on behalf of 26-year old Ronald Aldridge of Hopkinsville. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy