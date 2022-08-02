New Waco teachers complete summer bootcamp to better support students

Read on cw39.com
KWTX
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
KWTX
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
KWTX
New Killeen ISD App connects teachers, students and parents
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new app will connect Killeen students and their families with teachers and staff at their school starting this fall. The Killeen ISD Mobile App is now available where users can find the latest news on the direct, see school calendars and get important alerts. To...
killeenisd.org
Chaparral Bobcats Begin Tradition, Welcome Teachers
The sounds of the high school band echoed across the gym floor as cheerleaders, dance team and mascot led the audience of school staff members in a pep rally Tuesday and the Chaparral High School Bobcat tradition began. It was the first official day back to school for Killeen ISD...
forthoodsentinel.com
What can a ‘SLO’ do for you?
The summer months in the Army are often some of the most fun and relaxing times for Soldiers and their families. Four-day holidays in June, coupled with the 4th of July kicking off the summer opportunity leave period brings with it relief from the intense training regimen many units have.
cw39.com
Medical Experts Share What Vaccines College Students Need To Have
Killeen, TX (FOX 44) – We’re a day closer for families getting ready to send their children to college, and health experts want to make sure incoming students are medically safe for their next life chapter. Medical experts at A&M – Central Texas say common shots students should...
KWTX
City of Temple to vote on park improvement proposal
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kimberly Higgins and her daughter are beating the heat at Ferguson Park. But when it’s cooler they’re usually climbing and sliding on the playground. “I personally like the rocket but it’s been here for like 10 years,” Higgins said. “I just think it’s a...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
KWTX
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting angry, disappointed after Nova contract move
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
KWTX
Plasma donations increase in Central Texas amid rising inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With household costs rising a new trend is emerging: many Central Texans are turning to plasma donation to make some extra cash. “That supplemental income can be substantial,” said Tom Hewitt, Senior Director of Marketing for Octapharma Plasma. Octapharma along with other plasma companies including...
KWTX
Connecting businesses with trained workers in McLennan County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -As inflation rises and the cost of just about everything is going up, one program is hoping to offer a helping hand by connecting you with jobs that pay livable wages. The initiative is called UpSkill. “Working with local businesses as partners, we are able to see...
WacoTrib.com
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
WacoTrib.com
Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
cw39.com
Killeen Enters Stage One Water Conservation Plan Efforts
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – Killeen is now asking community members to be proactive as the city enters stage one of it’s water conservation plan. Taking cues from the Brazos River Authority, current drought conditions, and high temperatures were enough for the city to make an alert. “It...
KWTX
City does away with contract after residents voice disapproval, many show up to air grievances anyway
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - What started off as a rally to air our grievances turned into more of a revival. A citizens coalition in Temple, angry about a contract the city never approved, was out in front of city hall Tuesday night. “We appreciate the leadership of the Temple city...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
KWTX
Xeriscape: Save time, money and water with this popular style of landscape
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With high temperatures and Waco’s current water conservation efforts in place, people are looking to save water wherever they can. Nowadays, having a green thumb can sometimes mean ditching the green in your yard altogether. If you’re looking to minimize your water usage or spend...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
