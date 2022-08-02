ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW8V7_0h1Y8eu900

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove Downtown on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16.

Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton.

“I have to be here to support her at every court date because I feel like she’s with me,” Mabra said outside the courtroom.

Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting

The first appearance was a hearing, so Revels wasn’t present. But Mabra intends to keep coming back, even though it’s painful.

“I want justice for her,” Mabra said. “I don’t know how long this is going to carry on, how long this is going to take. But I will always show up for my cousin.”

The complaint in the case alleges that Revels told officers, “He’d had enough of the female half and killed her,” and that “Mr. Revels waived his rights and proceeded to inform detectives he choked the victim, Traci Dalton, causing her death.”

Red flag

Mabra is a domestic violence survivor and speaks as someone who has escaped danger. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 38% of Ohio women and 33% of Ohio men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.

No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

“Domestic violence happens every day,” Mabra said. “I just had a close friend of mine who went through something like that recently. It didn’t get to that point, but it was the start of it, and she knew that it was a sign. So she got out of the relationship.”

NBC4: What was the sign?

“Putting your hands on a woman — period,” she said. It’s something you just don’t do. Not even playfully. You know, we’re fragile beings. A man has a lot of strength. You just don’t do that.”

NBC4: What if they say they’re just playing?

“Don’t play with me like that,” Mabra said. “I’m not a toy.” She shook her head. “The word ‘playing’ doesn’t even go with putting your hands on me.”

“Be aware,” Mabra warned.

How to keep your vehicle safe at the Ohio State Fair

Hands on neck isn’t play; it’s danger

Strangulation is a direct warning of homicide, according to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention.

“A woman who has suffered a nonfatal strangulation incident with her intimate partner is 750% more likely to be killed by the same perpetrator … with a gun,” the institute’s website reads.

Strangulation is close to death whether someone said it’s “ just playing ,” “ kink ” or they’ve “ nearly passed out .”

“It can take only seconds to lose consciousness during a strangulation incident, and the line between fatal and nonfatal strangulation is perilously thin,” the institute said in an article about strangulation . “Our research has now made clear that when a man puts his hands around a woman’s neck, he has just raised his hand and said, ‘I’M A KILLER.'”

Physical signs that someone you know has been strangled include:

  • Tiny red spots, slightly red or florid, on the face (petechiae)
  • Scratch marks from trying to claw off their hands
  • Swollen lips
  • Bleeding in the ear
  • Petechiae on the earlobe
  • Blood in the eyeball
  • Fingernail impressions, swelling, bruising or ligature marks on the neck.
  • Read more signs here .

Get help — even if you’re a private person

Mabra said that her cousin was very private about her relationship. Mabra was shocked at the news of Mabra-Dalton’s death at 56. She left behind four children and several grandchildren.

“Very loving, very caring,” Mabra said. “It hurts because it’s a reality she’s passed. I miss my cousin very much. We all do. I’m still trying to get used to the fact that she’s not here. And one of her good friends — she actually came to court, too, Chantay. And she was just saying how she thought about calling her for something, but she realized she couldn’t call her because she was gone.”

Ohio Legal Help walks domestic violence victims through the steps to get a protection order. You can stop, save or exit at any time, and there’s a safety exit button that allows the person to quickly jump out of the site to a blank page. It’s a confidential way for people in all of Ohio’s 88 counties to connect with shelters, attorneys, and legal aid.

“If I could talk to her again — oh, man,” Mabra said. “Get out.”

Safe links

The following links have safety exits on site so that people afraid of being caught filing for a protection order can get to a blank page fast:

More resources

Domestic Violence, Cyber Crime/Stalking Unit , city attorney’s office.

For emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, domestic violence counseling, legal advocates, and peer support groups:

CHOICES crisis hotline 24 hours a day at 614-224-4663 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 10

Danny Baldwin
2d ago

🙏💔♥️ keep her Memory Alive by Keeping that Criminal Locked Up ♥️💔🙏

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Woman recovering following Hilltop area shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Columbus' South Hilltop. According to police, officers responded to a house along West Mound Street just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived they located a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in south Columbus on Thursday, according to Columbus police. The shooting happened near East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue in Columbus just before noon. Following the incident, the man collapsed at J & N Carry Out and Mr. Mikes Barber Shop.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police investigating shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in southeast Columbus. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of East Whittier Street and Seymour Avenue. Police said officers followed a blood trail, which led them to the victim on the corner...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Infant among 2 people injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said an infant is among two people who were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening near Canal Winchester. Police were called to the area of 3757 Center Ridge Way at the Moors apartment complex around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus

Police: Infant shot in southeast Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3zVzgc5. Ohio survivors of Boy Scout sex abuse demand fair …. Guns for teachers: Ohio teacher’s unions stress transparency. Better Call 4: Avoiding scams when shopping online. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak. Loan program aiding Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stalking#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Why are kids willing to risk their future in a stolen car?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lot of questions remain about why local kids have been willing to risk it all for a short thrill. ABC 6 is digging deeper into an issue plaguing the streets of Columbus. Over the past year, ABC 6 has profiled a rash of car...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Survivor of Dayton mass shooting reflects on 3rd anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marking the anniversary of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District may even tougher this year for Dion Green. The advocate against gun violence will have to relieve some painful memories on the heels of another traumatic experience in his family – the death of his cousin, Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen truck smashes into Columbus camera store for burglary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a burglar who used a truck as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a camera store. The utility truck used in the burglary was also stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, according to investigators at the scene. Someone had gotten ahold of the vehicle and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus man sentenced to at least 86 years for 2 murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to 86 years to life in prison for two separate fatal shootings in 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said a jury convicted Rashad Short, 30, of shooting and killing Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. In April 2020, Short shot Gray...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal shootings

Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal shootings. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Qff22t. Columbus man sentenced to 86 years for two fatal …. Columbus schools board files unfair labor practice …. How retailers are dealing with overstock. Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-3-2022. Witnesses...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports. 
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy