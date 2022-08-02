Read on www.insideindianabusiness.com
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier agriculture leaders honored at state fair
A veteran Hoosier broadcaster and the dean of agriculture at Purdue University have been awarded what is considered the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Hoosier Ag Today’s Gary Truitt and Purdue’s Karen Plaut received the award during the Indiana State Fair. Now in its 16th...
Fox 59
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb names board, commission appointees
Governor Eric Holcomb has made several appointments to various state boards and commissions. They include the Board of Trustees of Purdue University, the Commission for Higher Education, and the State Ethics Commission. Board of Trustees of Purdue University. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve through...
Indiana ranks as WORST state for early education
INDIANA (WEHT) — Researchers have found that pre-K can be just as crucial for a child as elementary and high school is. Due to the COVID pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped by nearly 300,000 students during the 2020-21 school year. Experts believe this erased a decade of progress and increased educational inequality. Unfortunately for Hoosiers, WalletHub ranks the […]
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid state employee in Indiana |2022
It is no secret that football and basketball coaches in public colleges command big wages. However, other government workers get paid almost as much. It’s so high that the highest-paid state employees in Indiana are almost multi-millionaires. GOBankingRates examined data from USA Today’s 2018 NCAA salary reports. Even OpenTheBooks.com,...
Inside Indiana Business
Gen Con CEO: Commitment to Indy in doubt over abortion bill
The chief executive officer of one of the largest annual conventions in downtown Indianapolis is expressing concern over legislation that would create a near-total abortion ban. Gen Con kicks off its four-day event Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, and CEO David Hoppe says if the bill passes through the Indiana General Assembly, it “will make it more difficult for us to remain committed to Indiana as our long-term annual home.” The convention is currently slated to remain in Indy through 2026.
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana makes promotions
AES Indiana has promoted Brandi Davis-Handy to chief customer officer for AES US Utilities. Her career includes two decades of leadership in communications, marketing, strategy, and stakeholder engagement. During her seven years with AES, Davis-Handy has led communications for US Utilities and the US business unit, most recently serving as chief public relations officer for the US Utilities. Under her leadership will be the following units: Customer Care, Strategic Accounts, Utility Transformation, Customer Experience, Demand Side Management, Electrification and Economic Development.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
WTHR
GALLERY: Life and legacy of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi
In this Sept. 6, 2010 photo, supporters of Republican candidate, state Rep. Jackie Walorski march during the Blueberry Festival Parade in Plymouth, Ind. Jobs are still the top worry for voters in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, where seven of the district's 11 counties have double-digit unemployment rates. That and voter anger over big government are turning up the heat in the district, where two-term Democratic Rep. Joe Donnelly faces a tough challenge from Walorski. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond)
Inside Indiana Business
Horizon Bancorp names new president
Michigan City-based Horizon Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq GS: HBNC) has named Thomas Prame president of the company and its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Prame most recently served in an executive role for Chicago-based First Midwest Bancorp, which merged with Old National Bancorp in Evansville this spring. Horizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Inside Indiana Business
Fort Wayne startup raising funds for medical device
An Indiana medical technology startup has received an undisclosed amount of investment in a pre-seed round of funding. Fort Wayne-based Caevisus is developing a wearable device to analyze soft tissues at the knee during movement. The company says the funding includes participation from Elevate Ventures and various angel investors. The...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Inside Indiana Business
Decatur slaughterhouse clears key hurdle
The Decatur City Council has removed a roadblock for a planned $25 million slaughterhouse that will be located inside a former ice cream manufacturing plant in the Adams County city and create about 200 jobs. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the council unanimously voted to amend a city ordinance that bans slaughterhouses within city limits.
Inside Indiana Business
Trendiana: new bakeries
Something appetizing to sink your teeth into. We check out Indiana’s hottest new bakeries in this month’s Trendiana. Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns Brittany Smith shows us what’s baking around the state.
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
KSDK
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among best places to live
Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
