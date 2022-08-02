RECALL NOTICE: HEB recalls light mint chocolate chip ice cream

Read on cw39.com
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Best in Abilene, according to Yelp
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Who doesn’t love a good chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven? Big Country Homepage is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with the top five places to get a cookie in Abilene, with a little help from Yelp.com. According to the National Day Calendar, we can thank Ruth Graves Wakefield […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene Zoo needs grasshoppers to feed ‘unusually high number’ of birds of prey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo needs live grasshoppers to help feed a large number of birds of prey they’ve been seeing in the City. Zoo staff says they have seen an “unusually high number” of Mississippi kites, which are tiny birds of prey, this year. They believe the high heat is causing the […]
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 5-7
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - 15th annual Youth Bull Riders World Finals Round Three, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 Hwy. 36.
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
WARNING: Cat tests positive for rabies in Stephens County
STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A cat has tested positive for rabies in Stephens County. The cat, who officials say is an “outside” cat, lives off CR 120, near the Stephens County/Eastland County line. Officials say the cat bit its owner recently, and the positive rabies test was confirmed Wednesday. Signs of rabies in animals […]
Hendrick moves Health Dial to level 4
ABILENE, Texas — Covid-19 cases are on the rise, and with guidance from the CDC, Hendrick health has officially raised it Covid-19 dial to level 4 or “Severe” the highest it has been since Mid- February. The move comes in response to the increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations that Hendrick has seen over the last week. With the increase in cases heath authorities recommend that people wear mask indoors, get tested when feeling symptoms and to get vaccinated if possible.
15 Famous People From Abilene – Where Are They Now?
There have been quite a few Abilenians who've made the leap to stardom. In fact, I wrote an article that highlighted many of them. But, what are some of those famous folks doing these days?. First off, it's pretty cool to know that so many famous celebrities have these ties...
Help the City of Sweetwater welcome new fire chief
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Help the City of Sweetwater welcome their new fire chief. Community members are invited to a meet and greet with Chief Dewey Coy in Council Chamber at the Sweetwater City Hall Friday, August 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Please come help us welcome him and his family,” a press […]
Abilene home destroyed in overnight fire that spread to neighbor residence
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene home was completely destroyed in a fire that spread to a neighboring residence overnight. The first home that caught fire on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday has been deemed a total loss. A press release from the Abilene Fire Department says first responders arrived […]
Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Butternut Street – Assault An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
Ballinger Man Signs Plea Deal in Brutal Capital Murder at San Angelo Hotel
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Ballinger man signed a plea deal Wednesday afternoon in a brutal capital murder shooting death at a San Angelo hotel sentencing him to 40 years in a Texas prison. According to the court admonishments, published on Aug. 3, Cody Salazar, 32, of Ballinger, along...
‘There’s a history here’: 2nd home in Abilene neighborhood burns to the ground, this time arson confirmed
Editor’s Note: A report from the Abilene Fire Department shows the first house on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street burned down on April 22, 2020 in a two-alarm fire that was ruled undetermined. One resident was able to escape without injury. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 33-year-old Jay Hunter Pace is now in police custody, […]
Abilene man accused of pulling knife on convenience store workers, shooting at family all in same day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pulling a knife on convenience store workers then shooting at a family all in the same day has been arrested. Jacob Arellano was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incidents, as well as unrelated […]
Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
