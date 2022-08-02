Severe weather knocks down trees, knocks out power

Read on whopam.com
whopam.com
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
whvoradio.com
Downed Trees And Power Outages Reported In Christian-Trigg Counties
Downed trees and power lines in Christian, Trigg and Todd Counties are resulting in some power outages after a round of strong thunderstorms moved through the southern Pennyrile early Tuesday morning. The Christian County ECC says Madisonville Road was closed Tuesday morning after a tree and some power lines fell...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
14news.com
Crews expected to start work on South Green Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
whopam.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
14news.com
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In South Road Rollover Crash
A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a Cadiz man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Eddison Bryan was southbound when his car ran off the road and overturned ejecting him and a passenger. Bryan was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
wkdzradio.com
Barn Owls Relocated In Southern Trigg County
For local homeowners, it’s easy to dismiss property pests like raccoons, snakes, bees and hornets, stray dogs, cats and the armored armadillo — many of which can be taken care of with a phone call to county animal control, or a simple deterrent. But what happens when a...
wkdzradio.com
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Fire At Hopkinsville Factory
Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at Grupo Antolin on Commerce Court in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. The fire is contained to large foam blocks in the parking lot. The story will be updated as more information is available.
whopam.com
Murray woman killed in single-car accident
A Murray woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Calloway County. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 75-year old Diana Smith of Murray was southbound on Murray-Paris Road about 3:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons she ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Fire
A fire in the parking lot of Grupo Antolin on Commerce Court in Hopkinsville filled the sky with smoke Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says 8 large foam blocks in the parking lot were on fire when they arrived. No one was injured and firefighters were able...
whopam.com
Five hurt in Boulevard accident
Five people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police say 31-year old Daniel Hart of Hopkinsville was southbound when he went off the roadway for unknown reasons across from the Chamber of Commerce and struck a concrete culvert. Hart, 24-year old Amanda...
whopam.com
Man injured in I-24 accident
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. He had been merging from the parkway onto I-24 East when he wrecked and ended up on his roof partially in the eastbound lanes, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
14news.com
Hopkins County collecting donations for eastern Ky. flood victims
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County government is accepting donations for those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. Officials say Tuesday, August 2 is the last day to donate. Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters. In December, western Kentuckians were hit hard by deadly tornadoes.
wkdzradio.com
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
14news.com
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10 hours ago. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10...
14news.com
Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
