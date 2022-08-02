Ohio voters cast ballots in speical primary Tuesday

Read on www.fox19.com
Fox 19
Ohio election boards flooded with record requests seeking 2020 voting machine tapes
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Some county boards of elections in the Tri-State are receiving an influx of records requests from the 2020 elections, potentially clogging up public resources ahead of the 2022 contests. One of the requests obtained by FOX19 seeks 12 categories of records from the Warren County Board...
Interview: Nan Whaley discusses Ohio governor race
FOX 8's Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley to discuss the Ohio governor race.
Voter turnout for Ohio special primary was lowest in decades: Capitol Letter
At least the lines were short: Just 631,000 Ohioans cast ballots in this week’s primary election, the only time the state has seen fewer than 1 million votes cast in a statewide primary since at least the 1960s, Andrew Tobias and Zachary Smith write. The low turnout is the result of state Republicans’ decision to not postpone the May primary, amid redistricting delays and a lengthy court battle, instead waiting for a federal court to order a second, Aug. 2 primary for state legislative races.
wksu.org
What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio
By a nearly two to one margin earlier this week, voters in Kansas turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, it's too late to mount a similar effort in time for this November's election, but some groups are...
Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s second primary election for 2022 wrapped up Tuesday night. Both Democratic and Republican strategists said the election went how they expected it would for the most part, but the unofficial turnout was just under 8% for this second primary, even lower than some thought it would be. “I thought it […]
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
wosu.org
Record low turnout and incumbent upsets mark historic Ohio August primary
The statewide primary for state legislative races — which could cost Ohio up to $25 million — saw a voter turnout of just 7.9%. Candidates were vying for their party’s nomination in 99 Ohio House district races and 17 Ohio Senate district races. There were also contests...
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
wosu.org
2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races
It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
Gov. Mike DeWine continues fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine expanded his fundraising lead for this year’s re-election campaign, doubling what his Democratic challenger reported raising for the month of July. DeWine, a Republican, reported raising $2.5 million between June 11 and Aug. 3, according to a new campaign finance report filed Wednesday....
Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for four weeks consecutively. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last week and 26,610 […]
Sidney Daily News
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Ohio Republican Party official challenges conspiracy theorist’s secretary of state candidacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. A written complaint from Justin Bis, the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director,...
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
spectrumnews1.com
What to know for Ohio's August primary election
OHIO — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Ohio's primary election. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters head back to the polls on Tuesday for a special primary election. In-person voting on Aug. 2 begins when polls open at 6:30 a.m. Voters have until 7:30 p.m. to get in line at their local polling place in order to cast a ballot.
