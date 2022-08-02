ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio voters cast ballots in speical primary Tuesday

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Voter turnout for Ohio special primary was lowest in decades: Capitol Letter

At least the lines were short: Just 631,000 Ohioans cast ballots in this week’s primary election, the only time the state has seen fewer than 1 million votes cast in a statewide primary since at least the 1960s, Andrew Tobias and Zachary Smith write. The low turnout is the result of state Republicans’ decision to not postpone the May primary, amid redistricting delays and a lengthy court battle, instead waiting for a federal court to order a second, Aug. 2 primary for state legislative races.
wktn.com

Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District

The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election

CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
wosu.org

2022 Ohio Primary Results: State Legislature Races

It's Election Day, and WOSU is following along as Ohio votes during its second primary of 2022, which included Ohio Senate and Ohio Houses races. Results will start to display shortly after polls closed at 7:30pm. The results are provided by The Associated Press. The AP will call races throughout the night.
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases take a dip after 3-week streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 27,785 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for four weeks consecutively. The state saw almost 30,000 more people contract the virus last week and 26,610 […]
Sidney Daily News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
spectrumnews1.com

What to know for Ohio's August primary election

OHIO — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Ohio's primary election. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
