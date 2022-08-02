Cookeville Will Consider Extending E. 10th St. Phase I By Two Weeks

Read on newstalk941.com
Related
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Ordinance For New Department
Cookeville City Council approved an allocation of some $20,000 for Leadership Putnam’s sculpture honoring victims of the 2020 tornado. The sculpture’s committee had raised over $85,000 for the project, but an increase in the cost of materials required additional funds. The sculpture will be set at Dogwood Park.
newstalk941.com
Success For Monterey, Algood, Baxter Incumbent Candidates
Monterey’s Incumbent Mayor Nathan Walker will remain in his position for the incoming term. Walker earned some 97 percent of the votes, just over three percent for write-ins. Ward 1 Incumbent Aldermen Alex Garcia and Ward 2 Jim Whittaker have earned 99 percent of the votes in their respective districts.
newstalk941.com
Three Newcomers, Two Incumbents Set To Serve On Cookeville City Council
Laurin Wheaton earned the most votes in the Cookeville City Council election, making her the prime candidate for the mayorship. Wheaton said that she was excited about the opportunity to take on the challenge. She said that Cookeville is in a great spot, and it’s not only because of her previous work on the council.
ucbjournal.com
Fisk Road closed Aug. 3
COOKEVILLE – The City of Cookeville Department of Water Quality Control will have Fisk Road closed between East Tenth Street and Sunset Drive (Park Village) between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make sewer repairs. Businesses along Tenth Street will still have access; however, all semi-trucks must seek alternate routes to get to the industrial buildings located along Fisk Road. Please call 520-5239 with questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Putnam Planning Approves Final Plat Off Of Cumberland Cove Road
Members of Cumberland Cove’s Property Owners’ Association addressed the Putnam County Planning Commission Tuesday night. Board of Directors Vice President Gail Haggard said the final plat approval of a new development drew the concern of residents in the neighborhood. The new development sits at the end of Cumberland...
newstalk941.com
Three New Faces To Join Cookeville City Council, Wheaton Top Vote-Earner
There will be three new faces on the Cookeville City Council including two incumbents. Incumbent Laurin Wheaton was the top vote-getter in the race for Council Members. Wheaton won the first seat with 16 percent of the vote and could be the new Mayor of Cookeville. Candidate Luke Eldridge took...
wvlt.tv
Crossville city manager suspended after Village Inn incident
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended Tuesday night following a WVLT News exclusive report on the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex. Authorities closed the complex late last month, but it reopened less than a day later due to a procedural...
newstalk941.com
Steven Barlow Wins Overton County Executive Race
Overton County will move forward under new leadership with its new County Executive, Steven Barlow. Barlow defeated incumbent Ben Danner, getting some 52.2 percent of the votes compared to Danners’ 47.7. percent. Barlow said that he’s ready to get back to business as he takes over the helm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Consider Ordinance Amending Sale Start Time For Beer
Cookeville City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance amending the sale of alcohol. City Clerk Darian Coons said the ordinance would sync up the start time of 10 a.m. for the sale of all alcoholic beverages on Sunday. “Back in 2019, the council opted back into the...
newstalk941.com
Election Turnout Steady Across The Upper Cumberland
Upper Cumberland voters are hitting the polls at a steady pace in most counties this Election Day. Van Buren Election Administrator Wayne Simmons said he has seen a consistent flow of voters at each precinct. Several commissioner races and the county mayor will be decided tonight. Simmons said the county...
newstalk941.com
Incumbent Sheriffs Enjoyed Success In Polls Across UC
Incumbent sheriffs enjoyed success in the polls around the Upper Cumberland on Thursday. Van Buren County will be represented by new leadership with Michael Brock. Brock defeated Mark Evans, with Brock receiving 1,393 votes. Evans tallied 685 votes. Warren County’s incumbent Sheriff Tommy Myers lost to Jackie Matheny Jr. Matheny...
newstalk941.com
Smithville Making Repairs To Aging Green Brook Park
Smithville’s Green Brook Park will receive about $45,000 worth of improvements this fall. The Board of Aldermen approved the bid for work focusing on wooden playground equipment. Mayor Josh Miller said it was installed more than 20 years ago. “It’s just time for us to make some necessary repairs,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
White Co Receives 3 Company Proposals To Operate Landfill
White County received three proposals from private companies to operate its landfill. The request for proposals process opened in July. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said he has now sent the items to county commissioners for feedback. “It comes down to bottom line what it costs per ton to dispose...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County June 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
newstalk941.com
White Co Heritage Museum To Replace Flooring
The White County Heritage Museum will be getting new flooring. The White County Commission approved $21,000 for the project. Co-Director Peggy Hurteau said the new wood-grained floor will better complement the historic displays. “The flooring that we have is carpet,” Hurteau said. “It’s been here 13 years, so you can...
newstalk941.com
One Vote Decides White Co Commission Race
Just a single vote decided the election in the White County Commission District 1 race on Thursday. Cain L. Rogers won the first seat with 364 votes. Chris Brewington beat out Emilie Austin Roberts 271-270 to take the second seat in District. In District two, Jordan Cocke and Thomas Margeson...
newstalk941.com
127 Yard Sale Kicks Off Thursday At Several UC Locations
The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will return to the Upper Cumberland Thursday. It covers 690 miles from Michigan to Alabama. Along the way, it will cross through Jamestown where Chamber of Commerce Tourism and Membership Director Seth Vaughn expects a large turnout. “Our businesses really prosper throughout this time...
WKRN
Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
newstalk941.com
Nine New Commissioners Elected In Putnam County
A total of nine new commissioners will serve Putnam County following Thursday’s election. Fred Vondra, Ron Chaffin, Chevin Eldridge, David Gentry, Ken Hall, Junior Phipps, Vinnie Faccinto, Terry Randolph and David Andrews will join the commission. Current Commission Chair Mike Atwood lost in the 12th district, finishing fourth among...
newstalk941.com
Monterey Enters Preliminary Engineering Contract For Black Bottom Field
Monterey Board of Aldermen approved entering an engineering contract for a multi-purpose field at Black Bottom Field. Mayor Nathan Walker said before architect Jerry Warren proceeded forward with more detailed plans, he provided the Board with better cost estimates for the project. Walker said the contract could cost up to $18,000.
Comments / 0