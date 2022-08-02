DA silent on why investigation of 2nd fatal PSP shooting is apparently stalled

Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO