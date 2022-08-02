How good have Dabo, Clemson football been in the CFP era? These stats tell the story

Clemson football and coach Dabo Swinney have been synonymous with success in recent seasons. The program’s 2022 media guide reveals just how much.

As Clemson’s preseason camp begins Friday, here’s a closer look at how the Tigers and Swinney compare to other top college football programs in various statistics.

Most wins in college football since 2015

No. 1: Alabama, 92-8 (92.0%)

No. 2: Clemson , 89-10 (89.9%)

No. 3: Ohio State, 79-10 (88.8%)

No. 4: Oklahoma, 78-14 (84.8%)

No. 5: Georgia, 76-18 (80.9%)

Most wins in college football since 2011

No. 1: Alabama, 140-14 (90.9%)

No. 2: Clemson , 131-21 (86.2%)

No. 3: Ohio State, 123-20 (86.0%)

No. 4: Oklahoma, 117-27 (81.3%)

No. 5: Georgia, 116-32 (78.4%)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney holds a trophy full of crackers after winning the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Most consecutive 10-win seasons (FBS history)

T-No. 1: Alabama, 2008-21*, 14 seasons

T-No. 1: Florida State, 1987-00, 14 seasons

No. 3: Clemson , 2011-20*, 11 seasons

No. 4: Texas, 2001-09, 9 seasons

T-No. 5: Ohio State, 2012-19, 8 seasons

T-No. 5: Virginia Tech, 2004-11, 8 seasons

T-No. 5: Miami, 1985-92, 8 seasons

* Active streak

Most College Football Playoff appearances (since 2014)

No. 1: Alabama, 7

No. 2: Clemson , 6

T-No. 3: Oklahoma, 4

T-No. 3: Ohio State, 4

T-No. 5: Georgia, 2

T-No. 5: Notre Dame, 2

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Clemson during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Butch Dill/AP

Most consecutive CFP berths

No. 1: Clemson, 6 (2015-20)

No. 2: Alabama, 5 (2014-18)

No. 3: Oklahoma, 3 (2017-19)

T-No. 4: Alabama, 2 (2020-21)

T-No. 4: Ohio State, 2 (2019-20)

Most CFP wins

No. 1: Alabama, 9

No. 2: Clemson , 6

T-No. 3: Georgia

T-No. 3: Ohio State, 3

No. 5: LSU, 2

Clemson’s A.J. Terrell intercepts a pass for a touchdown during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot/AP

Most CFP national championship game appearances

No. 1: Alabama, 6

No. 2: Clemson , 4

T-No. 3: Georgia, 2

T-No. 3: Ohio State, 2

T-No. 5: LSU, 1

T-No. 5: Oregon, 1

Most CFP titles

No. 1: Alabama, 3 (2015, 2017, 2020)

No. 2: Clemson, 2 (2016, 2018)

T-No. 3: Georgia, 1 (2021)

T-No. 3: LSU, 1 (2019)

T-No. 3: Ohio State, 1 (2014)

Dabo Swinney and Clemson will face Notre Dame the first week of November. David J. Phillip/AP

Most CFP berths by head coach

No. 1: Nick Saban, Alabama, 7 berths

No. 2: Dabo Swinney , Clemson, 6 berths

No. 3: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, 4 berths

T-No. 4: Kirby Smart, Georgia, 2 berths

T-No. 4: Urban Meyer, Ohio State, 2 berths

T-No. 4: Ryan Day, Ohio State, 2 berths

T-No. 4: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, 2 berths

Most CFP wins by head coach

No. 1: Nick Saban, Alabama, 9 wins

No. 2: Dabo Swinney , Clemson, 6 wins

No. 3: Kirby Smart, Georgia, 3 wins

T-No. 4: Urban Meyer, Ohio State, 2 wins

T-No. 4: Ed Orgeron, LSU, 2 wins

T-No. 5: Ryan Day, Ohio State, 1 win

T-No. 5: Mark Helfrich, Oregon, 1 win

Dabo Swinney (left) announced after Clemson’s win over Boston College that Trevor Lawrence will be out against Notre Dame. Ross D. Franklin/AP

Most wins over Power Five teams (since 2013)

No. 1: Clemson , 93

No. 2: Alabama, 91

No. 3: Ohio State, 85

No. 4: Oklahoma, 81

No. 5: Georgia, 75

Highest win % vs. AP Top 25 teams (since 2015)

No. 1: Alabama, 41-7, 85.4%

No. 2: Ohio State, 28-7, 80.0%

No. 3: Clemson , 24-7, 77.4%

No. 4: Oklahoma, 26-9, 74.3%

T-No. 5: Georgia, 23-14, 62.2%

T-No. 5: LSU, 23-14, 62.2%

Highest win % vs. teams that finish above .500 (since 2015)

No. 1: Alabama, 58-8, 87.8%

No. 2: Clemson , 56-9, 86.2%

No. 3: Ohio State, 45-9, 83.3%

No. 4: Oklahoma, 40-12, 76.9%

No. 5: Georgia, 41-15, 73.2%

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) breaks a tackle from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) Hakim Wright Sr./AP

Active home winning streaks

No. 1: Clemson , 34 games

No. 2: Cincinnati, 27 games

No. 3: Oregon, 18 games

No. 4: Miami (Ohio), 14 games

No. 5: Alabama, 13 games

Best home winning percentage in CFP era (since 2014)

No. 1: Clemson , 53-1, 98.2%

No. 2: Alabama, 52-2, 96.3%

No. 3: Ohio State, 48-4, 92.3%

T-No. 4: Oklahoma, 43-6, 87.8%

T-No. 4: Georgia, 43-6, 87.8%

Clemson season opener

Clemson kicks off its 2022 season on Monday, Sept. 5 against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (8 p.m., ESPN). The conference game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.