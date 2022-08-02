How good have Dabo, Clemson football been in the CFP era? These stats tell the story
Clemson football and coach Dabo Swinney have been synonymous with success in recent seasons. The program’s 2022 media guide reveals just how much.
As Clemson’s preseason camp begins Friday, here’s a closer look at how the Tigers and Swinney compare to other top college football programs in various statistics.
Most wins in college football since 2015
No. 1: Alabama, 92-8 (92.0%)
No. 2: Clemson , 89-10 (89.9%)
No. 3: Ohio State, 79-10 (88.8%)
No. 4: Oklahoma, 78-14 (84.8%)
No. 5: Georgia, 76-18 (80.9%)
Most wins in college football since 2011
No. 1: Alabama, 140-14 (90.9%)
No. 2: Clemson , 131-21 (86.2%)
No. 3: Ohio State, 123-20 (86.0%)
No. 4: Oklahoma, 117-27 (81.3%)
No. 5: Georgia, 116-32 (78.4%)
Most consecutive 10-win seasons (FBS history)
T-No. 1: Alabama, 2008-21*, 14 seasons
T-No. 1: Florida State, 1987-00, 14 seasons
No. 3: Clemson , 2011-20*, 11 seasons
No. 4: Texas, 2001-09, 9 seasons
T-No. 5: Ohio State, 2012-19, 8 seasons
T-No. 5: Virginia Tech, 2004-11, 8 seasons
T-No. 5: Miami, 1985-92, 8 seasons
* Active streak
Most College Football Playoff appearances (since 2014)
No. 1: Alabama, 7
No. 2: Clemson , 6
T-No. 3: Oklahoma, 4
T-No. 3: Ohio State, 4
T-No. 5: Georgia, 2
T-No. 5: Notre Dame, 2
Most consecutive CFP berths
No. 1: Clemson, 6 (2015-20)
No. 2: Alabama, 5 (2014-18)
No. 3: Oklahoma, 3 (2017-19)
T-No. 4: Alabama, 2 (2020-21)
T-No. 4: Ohio State, 2 (2019-20)
Most CFP wins
No. 1: Alabama, 9
No. 2: Clemson , 6
T-No. 3: Georgia
T-No. 3: Ohio State, 3
No. 5: LSU, 2
Most CFP national championship game appearances
No. 1: Alabama, 6
No. 2: Clemson , 4
T-No. 3: Georgia, 2
T-No. 3: Ohio State, 2
T-No. 5: LSU, 1
T-No. 5: Oregon, 1
Most CFP titles
No. 1: Alabama, 3 (2015, 2017, 2020)
No. 2: Clemson, 2 (2016, 2018)
T-No. 3: Georgia, 1 (2021)
T-No. 3: LSU, 1 (2019)
T-No. 3: Ohio State, 1 (2014)
Most CFP berths by head coach
No. 1: Nick Saban, Alabama, 7 berths
No. 2: Dabo Swinney , Clemson, 6 berths
No. 3: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma, 4 berths
T-No. 4: Kirby Smart, Georgia, 2 berths
T-No. 4: Urban Meyer, Ohio State, 2 berths
T-No. 4: Ryan Day, Ohio State, 2 berths
T-No. 4: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame, 2 berths
Most CFP wins by head coach
No. 1: Nick Saban, Alabama, 9 wins
No. 2: Dabo Swinney , Clemson, 6 wins
No. 3: Kirby Smart, Georgia, 3 wins
T-No. 4: Urban Meyer, Ohio State, 2 wins
T-No. 4: Ed Orgeron, LSU, 2 wins
T-No. 5: Ryan Day, Ohio State, 1 win
T-No. 5: Mark Helfrich, Oregon, 1 win
Most wins over Power Five teams (since 2013)
No. 1: Clemson , 93
No. 2: Alabama, 91
No. 3: Ohio State, 85
No. 4: Oklahoma, 81
No. 5: Georgia, 75
Highest win % vs. AP Top 25 teams (since 2015)
No. 1: Alabama, 41-7, 85.4%
No. 2: Ohio State, 28-7, 80.0%
No. 3: Clemson , 24-7, 77.4%
No. 4: Oklahoma, 26-9, 74.3%
T-No. 5: Georgia, 23-14, 62.2%
T-No. 5: LSU, 23-14, 62.2%
Highest win % vs. teams that finish above .500 (since 2015)
No. 1: Alabama, 58-8, 87.8%
No. 2: Clemson , 56-9, 86.2%
No. 3: Ohio State, 45-9, 83.3%
No. 4: Oklahoma, 40-12, 76.9%
No. 5: Georgia, 41-15, 73.2%
Active home winning streaks
No. 1: Clemson , 34 games
No. 2: Cincinnati, 27 games
No. 3: Oregon, 18 games
No. 4: Miami (Ohio), 14 games
No. 5: Alabama, 13 games
Best home winning percentage in CFP era (since 2014)
No. 1: Clemson , 53-1, 98.2%
No. 2: Alabama, 52-2, 96.3%
No. 3: Ohio State, 48-4, 92.3%
T-No. 4: Oklahoma, 43-6, 87.8%
T-No. 4: Georgia, 43-6, 87.8%
Clemson season opener
Clemson kicks off its 2022 season on Monday, Sept. 5 against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (8 p.m., ESPN). The conference game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0