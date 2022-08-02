Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates – 8/2/22 MLB Picks and Prediction

Jonathan Lucroy was one of the most popular Milwaukee Brewers players in recent memory. Even though he had not announced his retirement, the team laid out a plan to induct the two-time All-Star to the Brewers Wall of Honor. Lucroy, however, has chosen the occasion to officially announce his retirement from baseball. He will sign his retirement papers in Milwaukee at the ceremony. Bob Nightengale announced the news on Twitter, though he mistakenly referred to the Wall of Honor as the Brewers Hall of Fame:

