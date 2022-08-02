Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates – 8/2/22 MLB Picks and Prediction

Read on dailybadgerbulletin.com
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
MLB trade deadline tracker: Red Sox trade for first baseman Eric Hosmer
The Red Sox have been busy leading up to the 6 p.m deadline. Today is August 2nd, which means that we will officially reach the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. tonight. As expected, there was a flurry of trades across the league yesterday, and some more big names are likely going to be on the move today.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy announces retirement; will be enshrined to Wall of Honor on Saturday
Jonathan Lucroy was one of the most popular Milwaukee Brewers players in recent memory. Even though he had not announced his retirement, the team laid out a plan to induct the two-time All-Star to the Brewers Wall of Honor. Lucroy, however, has chosen the occasion to officially announce his retirement from baseball. He will sign his retirement papers in Milwaukee at the ceremony. Bob Nightengale announced the news on Twitter, though he mistakenly referred to the Wall of Honor as the Brewers Hall of Fame:
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reuniting with notable former player
It is not quite Slash reuniting with Axl, but Mike Budenholzer is still having a noteworthy reunion of his own. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks coach Budenholzer is adding one of his former players to his coaching staff — retired forward DeMarre Carroll.
Packers Rookie Is Showing Out: NFL World Reacts
One of the Green Bay Packers rookie receivers is off to a good start at training camp. Romeo Doubs lined up against Eric Stokes and absolutely dusted him on a deep route. He was able to create separation from Stokes and haul in a deep pass from Aaron Rodgers. Doubs...
Brewers make surprising move right after trading Josh Hader
The Milwaukee Brewers have made a surprising move following the Josh Hader trade. Just days after breaking the hearts of every Milwaukee Brewers fan out there by trading Josh Hader to the Padres, the club has made a questionable decision. The Brew Crew landed a surprisingly strong package in return...
