Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington | Crime and Courts

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols outfitted with the auto switch, making them a fully automatic pistol able to fire the rounds in about two seconds. And a rifle that is the first privately manufactured rifle they have come across.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO