Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home

Read on wtug.com
Related
Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa
Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
101 Year Old Mississippi Woman Lands Two Deer With One Shot
Talk about being a marksman. I've been living in Alabama for almost three years and I've never been hunting. For starters, I wouldn't even know where to go hunting and I don't have the right kind of gun. I'd also like to go hunting with the right group of people...
Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees
Dollar General stores Are popping up everywhere. Don't get me wrong I love the Dollar General as much as the next guy, But how close do they really have to be. In this case, it's less than an eighth of a mile. My only problem with that is that I...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies
A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Here’s How Alabamians Can Get Paid to Take Retro Beach Trips
I’m such a water girl. A pool, lake, and especially the beach, I’m there. The Beach … for free! Say less, my bag is packed. Hotels.com is hosting a contest where you can become their “Retro Beach Motelier.” This perfect gig comes with lots of perks like a “$10K stipend to travel back in time to the best retro beach motels across the USA – like The Pearl Hotel in San Diego and Vagabond Hotel in Miami – and a $5K “salary” to spend on classic beachside snacks.”
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Alabama Boy Frightens Residents Dressed Up Like Horror Movie Killer
I love it when Alabama makes it into the national conversation. But, uh, maybe not like this. Yesterday, a five year old named "Jackson" who loves to dress up, like a horror movie character, Chucky, is causing a stir. In 1988, "Childs Play" was a hit movie that made a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama Family Terrified After Masked Men Try To Enter Their Home
Madeline Wise and her family experienced something all of us pray never happens to our families. Madeline and her husband have two small children. I couldn't imagine what was going through their heads while all of this was happening. Madeline Wise posted on Facebook about the family scare in the...
Alabama: Gator Charged With Resisting And Assault On An Officer
I'm A big fan of the Swamp People TV show on the history channel. On the show they Seem to handle these gators with ease. Most of the gators on that show are much larger. like this 16-foot dinosaur. Thankfully these officers ran into a possible 6-footer. Either way, I...
WOW! Incredible Video Of Plane Crashing Into Smith Lake, Alabama
We were out at Smith Lake Saturday, And we look up and a plane is going down right in front of us. The Cullman Daily posted on Facebook. "JUST NOW: A plane has landed on Smith Lake in front of Major Miller’s. Currently, we cannot confirm if it was...
6 Alabama Cities Made the Top 100 For Highest STD Rates.
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Alabama Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Joe Biden
Back in 1981, a man by the name of John Hinckley Jr attempted to take the life of President Ronald Regan. At the age of 25, Hinckley fired shots that ended up puncturing the lung of President Regan almost killing him. Hinckley said in an interview with ABC News,. "I'm...
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0