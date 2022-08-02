Village soon to get its daily fix of organic coffee, fresh homemade fare with popular neighborhood café | Local News

Read on dailybadgerbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
menomonee-falls.org
Business After 5 with the Germantown Chamber Old Falls Village
Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901, mfhistory@mfhistory.com. Food: Depot Grill with the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. Event: Business After Five.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
Endangered bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
During the annual Backyard Bumble Bee Count, one volunteer came across a rusty patched bumble bee pollinating a flower.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Candy Eisenhauer
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. As a longtime musician, Candy Eisenhauer is very familiar with an...
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
idesignarch.com
Classic Mansion Inspired by French Norman Architecture
A luxury estate in Highland Park, Lake County, Illinois in the North Shore of Chicago is a new construction with traditional architecture. The 7,000 square foot home has its own private lake and a substantial amount of indoor/outdoor living spaces. Wade Weissmann Architecture collaborated with Frank Ponterio, and Mariani Landscape...
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine beach swim season to end Aug 28
RACINE — North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., and Zoo Beach, just north of North Beach, will not be lifeguarded in the upcoming weeks as this year’s swim season closes out. North Beach will continue to have lifeguards on duty from 10 am to 6 pm every day through Aug. 28. Zoo Beach has a shorter swim season, with lifeguards on duty from 10 am to 6 pm every day through Aug. 14.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Calendar: Enjoy live music outdoors this weekend!
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987.
CBS 58
Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Calypso: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Aug. 3
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Calypso. This beautiful 4-year-old cat weighs just eight pounds and would love a home where she can sunbathe, play and snuggle while living her best life. This wonderful kitty is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
House fire on 40th Street Tuesday morning; resident escapes | News
The Kenosha Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 826 40th St. around 11:10 am Tuesday. The resident of the home made it out safely, along with her dogs and cats. No one else was in the house when the fire started and the resident is unharmed, Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely said.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
