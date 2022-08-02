Read on news-banner.com
Beneranda Bales Brenner, 82
Beneranda L. “Bennie” Bales Brenner, 82, of Montpelier, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton. She was born on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1940, in Kendallville, Ind. She married Charles Bales on Aug. 2, 1969. She is survived by her children: Barbara...
Ed Higgins, 85
Ed Higgins, 85 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at his residence in Bluffton, surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
