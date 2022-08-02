ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement

Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: Thanedar's victory leaves Detroit without Black representation

In a remarkable turn of events in Tuesday night’s primary, state Rep. Shri Thanedar will be the next representative from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, ending decades of Black representation in Congress for Detroiters. Thanedar soundly defeated eight Black candidates, including state Sen. Adam Hollier, Focus: HOPE CEO Portia...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

LeDuff: Even Detroit cops don't wait for ambulances

There is one final disturbing detail you should know about the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was murdered last month while responding to a gunman firing from a window. Courts was transported to the hospital in the back of a squad car. There is no official explanation...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up

Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Eastpointe prisoner who fled custody found, arrested

An 18-year-old Eastpointe prisoner who escaped custody this week was captured Thursday, police said. Devonta Deshawn Moore and two relatives were arrested by the Eastpointe Police Special Investigations Unit and detectives near Brighton around 7:10 p.m., representatives said in a statement. Michigan State Police and Livingston County Sheriff's officials also...
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Vigneron
Person
Pope Francis
Detroit News

Man charged in arson that hospitalized 8 Detroit firefighters

A man has been charged in connection with an arson at a Detroit building last week that sent eight firefighters to the hospital, city officials announced Tuesday. An investigation by the Detroit Police Department Arson Unit and the Detroit Fire Department led to the arrest of Anthony Fields last week, representatives said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit bank robbery suspect said he had a bomb; he walked out with cash

Detroit police released images Thursday of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery last week on the city's west side. The man walked into the bank in the 19100 block of Telegraph around 11:45 a.m. July 29 and presented a note announcing a robbery, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying

A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
SOUTHGATE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Auxiliary Bishop#Violent Crime#The Detroit News
Detroit News

Washington wins Wayne County sheriff Democratic primary

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington will remain Wayne County sheriff and complete a partial term after he won Tuesday's Democratic primary against challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant, and former Detroit police officer Joan Merriweather. Washington got 47% of the vote. Merriweather, who also worked for the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

3-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning at a home on the city's west side, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the child was playing with another child in an upstairs bedroom of a house located in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner

Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch

Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront. While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

2 people found dead at Macomb Township home, officials say

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday in Macomb Township. The deceased are an adult woman and a juvenile female, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Thursday. "The (sheriff's office) continues to investigate this incident," it said. "No signs of apparent foul play at...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Erwin Orchards becomes Blake’s South Lyon, opens Aug. 20

After 102 years in South Lyon, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill harvested its last crop this summer. The fourth-generation owners passed the reins to another longstanding name in Michigan apples, Blake's Farm. "Retirement will finally be a reality for the Erwin and Emery families," said Linda Erwin in a Facebook...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Detroit News

What's delaying election results in Michigan? Modem madness

Lansing — Multiple Michigan counties, including two of the state's largest, were seeing delays Tuesday night in reporting primary election results, in part because more local clerks were hand-delivering data into county offices instead of sending the information over the internet. The trend is part of a push to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy