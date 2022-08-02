Read on www.detroitnews.com
Detroit News
Detroit files suit to extend pension payments over 30 years instead of 20 years
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan's administration filed a lawsuit this week to force city pension funds to accept a 30-year payment schedule instead of its planned 20-year payment plan that begins next year. The administration filed the motion Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that would stretch out its payment...
Detroit News
Foster kids spend weeks confined in Warren hospital ER awaiting placement
Warren — A 9-year-old Macomb County foster child spent at least six weeks largely confined to a hospital emergency room despite a determination that he did not need inpatient care. The boy had few visitors or structured activities and was not permitted to leave Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital's Warren campus...
Detroit News
Man imprisoned 15 years is suing Oakland County lawmen, ex-cellmates for conviction
Detroit — A man who served 15 years of a life prison term for an arson fire in 2000 that killed five children is suing Oakland County police and ex-cellmates after his conviction was set aside. Juwan Deering, 50, was released from prison last September after a judge vacated...
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Thanedar's victory leaves Detroit without Black representation
In a remarkable turn of events in Tuesday night’s primary, state Rep. Shri Thanedar will be the next representative from Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, ending decades of Black representation in Congress for Detroiters. Thanedar soundly defeated eight Black candidates, including state Sen. Adam Hollier, Focus: HOPE CEO Portia...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Even Detroit cops don't wait for ambulances
There is one final disturbing detail you should know about the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was murdered last month while responding to a gunman firing from a window. Courts was transported to the hospital in the back of a squad car. There is no official explanation...
Detroit News
New HGTV digital series 'Freestyled' filmed in Metro Detroit changes it up
Adar Kirkham has traveled all over the world as a professional dancer and choreographer for some of the biggest names in music, but now she's channeling that globetrotting into another passion: interior design. Kirkham, who lives in Farmington Hills, is the host of a new HGTV digital series that premiered...
Detroit News
Saginaw native who wanted to be a Temptation as a kid now stars in musical
Harrell Holmes Jr., a Saginaw native starring in the touring production of "Ain't Too Proud," which arrives Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, had never done a musical but when the chance arose to join the Tony Award-winning musical about the Temptations, he jumped at it. And for good reason....
Detroit News
Eastpointe prisoner who fled custody found, arrested
An 18-year-old Eastpointe prisoner who escaped custody this week was captured Thursday, police said. Devonta Deshawn Moore and two relatives were arrested by the Eastpointe Police Special Investigations Unit and detectives near Brighton around 7:10 p.m., representatives said in a statement. Michigan State Police and Livingston County Sheriff's officials also...
Detroit News
Temptations' 'Ain't Too Proud' musical finally arrives where it all started: Detroit
It's been more than three years since "Ain't Too Proud," the Tony Award-winning musical about Detroit's own Temptations, made its Broadway debut and Otis Williams, the group's sole surviving founding member, still gets emotional every time he sees it. "I can't believe that my life story is on Broadway, traveling...
Detroit News
Man charged in arson that hospitalized 8 Detroit firefighters
A man has been charged in connection with an arson at a Detroit building last week that sent eight firefighters to the hospital, city officials announced Tuesday. An investigation by the Detroit Police Department Arson Unit and the Detroit Fire Department led to the arrest of Anthony Fields last week, representatives said in a statement.
Detroit News
Detroit bank robbery suspect said he had a bomb; he walked out with cash
Detroit police released images Thursday of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery last week on the city's west side. The man walked into the bank in the 19100 block of Telegraph around 11:45 a.m. July 29 and presented a note announcing a robbery, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying
A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
Detroit News
Washington wins Wayne County sheriff Democratic primary
Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington will remain Wayne County sheriff and complete a partial term after he won Tuesday's Democratic primary against challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant, and former Detroit police officer Joan Merriweather. Washington got 47% of the vote. Merriweather, who also worked for the...
Detroit News
3-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning at a home on the city's west side, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the child was playing with another child in an upstairs bedroom of a house located in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers.
Detroit News
Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner
Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
Detroit News
The Detroit coney episode of 'Family Style with Al Roker' airs today; how to watch
Earlier this summer, America's weatherman Al Roker visited the Motor City to film a segment for "Today" live from the Detroit Riverfront. While he was in town, he spoke about visiting a few local businesses for his streaming show, "Family Style with Al Roker." In June, he stopped by two coney dog restaurants, the 105-year-old American Coney Island and the much newer Chili Mustard Onions, a vegan diner in Brush Park.
Detroit News
2 people found dead at Macomb Township home, officials say
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday in Macomb Township. The deceased are an adult woman and a juvenile female, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Thursday. "The (sheriff's office) continues to investigate this incident," it said. "No signs of apparent foul play at...
Detroit News
Erwin Orchards becomes Blake’s South Lyon, opens Aug. 20
After 102 years in South Lyon, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill harvested its last crop this summer. The fourth-generation owners passed the reins to another longstanding name in Michigan apples, Blake's Farm. "Retirement will finally be a reality for the Erwin and Emery families," said Linda Erwin in a Facebook...
Detroit News
What's delaying election results in Michigan? Modem madness
Lansing — Multiple Michigan counties, including two of the state's largest, were seeing delays Tuesday night in reporting primary election results, in part because more local clerks were hand-delivering data into county offices instead of sending the information over the internet. The trend is part of a push to...
Detroit News
2 deaths linked to Mich. storm that downed trees, wires and left power outages
Two deaths were linked to a storm that toppled trees and electrical wires in high winds this week. Crews were making progress Thursday on efforts statewide to restore power to thousands of customers affected by the severe weather a rain continued in the region. The DTE Energy website showed more...
